What Is Denny Hamlin’s Net Worth?

Denny Hamlin, an American NASCAR race car driver, has an impressive net worth of $65 million. Known for being one of the highest-paid drivers in NASCAR, Hamlin earned $14 million between June 2018 and June 2019, making him the third highest-paid driver in the sport during that period.

Early Life

James Dennis Alan Hamlin, professionally known as Denny Hamlin, was born on November 18, 1980, in Tampa, Florida, but he grew up in Chesterfield, Virginia. Hamlin is the youngest son of Dennis Hamlin and Mary Lou Clark. His racing career began early; at just seven years old, he started racing go-karts. By the age of 15, he had won the WKA Manufacturers Cup and was racing mini-stock cars. In his first stock car race, Hamlin clinched a victory.

In 2002, Hamlin won 10 Late Model races, and by 2003, he had 25 wins. By 2004, he was competing full-time in Late Model Stock Cars and soon signed a driver development contract with Joe Gibbs Racing.

NASCAR Career

In 2004, Hamlin competed in five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races, finishing 10th in his NASCAR debut at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Later that year, he finished third in his first ARCA RE/MAX Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Hamlin’s first full season in the Busch series came in 2005, where he finished fifth in the final championship standings with 11 Top 10s and earned over $1 million. In 2006, he ran his first full season in the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series with Joe Gibbs Racing. That year, he was the first Rookie of the Year candidate to win the Shootout victory and secured his first Busch Series victory.

Hamlin won the Raybestos Rookie of the Year award in the Cup Series, scoring the highest points for a rookie since James Hylton in 1966. This achievement made Hamlin the first rookie to make the Chase for the NEXTEL Cup.

In 2013, Hamlin’s season began with crashes in both the Sprint Unlimited and the Budweiser Duel. His rivalry with ex-teammate Joey Logano marked the season, highlighted by a notorious incident where Hamlin spun Logano out during a race, leading to a heated verbal exchange.

On September 21, 2020, Hamlin and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan announced the formation of a single-car team for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. From 2021 to 2023, Hamlin had several impressive seasons. He began the 2024 season with a win at the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum and also won at Bristol and Richmond, races marked by controversial restarts and overtime.

Personal Life

Denny Hamlin became engaged to Jordan Fish on January 1, 2024. The couple has two daughters together. Hamlin also suffers from Ostraconophobia, the fear of shellfish.

Denny Hamlin Net Worth

