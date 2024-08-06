What Is Doug Christie’s Net Worth And Salary?

Doug Christie, a professional basketball coach and former player, has a net worth of $20 million. He currently serves as an assistant coach for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. During his playing career, which spanned from 1993 to 2007, Christie played for seven different teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and Sacramento Kings. He was instrumental in leading the Kings to the NBA playoffs during his first four seasons with the team.

Doug Christie Salary

Throughout his NBA career, Doug Christie earned $52 million in salary alone. His highest salary came during the 2004-2005 season with the Sacramento Kings, where he earned $7,821,000, equivalent to $13,219,539 in today’s dollars.

Early Life

Doug Christie was born on May 9, 1970, in Seattle, Washington, to Norma and John Christie. He is biracial, with a white mother and a black father. Christie attended Cascade Middle School and Mark Morris High School before transferring to Rainier Beach High School.

At Rainier Beach, he led the varsity boys’ basketball team to its first state championship. After graduating in 1988, he attended Pepperdine University, majoring in sociology. At Pepperdine, Christie helped lead the Waves basketball team to two NCAA tournaments in 1991 and 1992 and was named the WCC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year for both seasons.

Los Angeles Lakers

In the 1992 NBA draft, Christie was selected 17th overall by the Seattle SuperSonics but did not sign a contract with the team. In early 1993, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, making his NBA debut in March. Despite a misspelled jersey in his first game, Christie appeared in 23 games in the 1992-93 season and 65 games in the 1993-94 season.

New York Knicks

In 1994, Christie was traded to the New York Knicks but saw limited playtime, appearing in 12 games in the 1994-95 season and 23 games in the 1995-96 season.

Toronto Raptors

Christie was traded to the Toronto Raptors midway through the 1995-96 season, appearing in 32 games and averaging 10.1 points per game. His performance improved in the 1996-97 season, where he averaged 14.5 points per game in 81 games. The following season, Christie achieved a career-high average of 16.5 points per game in 78 games. He played two more seasons with the Raptors, helping them reach the first round of the playoffs in 2000.

Sacramento Kings

In the 2000 offseason, Christie was traded to the Sacramento Kings, becoming a popular starting shooting guard known for his defensive skills. His defense was pivotal in elevating the Kings’ status in the NBA, leading the team to four consecutive playoff appearances from 2001 to 2004. In the 2001-02 season, the Kings had the most wins in the league and reached the Conference Finals.

Orlando Magic

In 2005, Christie was traded to the Orlando Magic. Unhappy with the trade, he played only a few games before being sidelined with bone spurs. After undergoing ankle surgery, Christie was released by the Magic in August 2005.

Dallas Mavericks

Christie signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks following his release from the Magic. However, persistent ankle issues led to his release from the team after just seven games.

Los Angeles Clippers

In 2007, Christie attempted a comeback by signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. He left the team after seven games, ending his NBA playing career.

Post-playing Career

In 2018, Christie joined NBC Sports as a color commentator for Sacramento Kings games. He left the network in 2021 to become an assistant coach for the Kings.

Personal Life

Doug Christie is married to Jackie Christie, and they have three children, including Doug Jr. In 2006, the couple starred in the BET J reality television series “The Christies Committed,” which focused on their efforts to balance celebrity and family life.

