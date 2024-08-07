What Is Ed Reed’s Net Worth?

Ed Reed, a former professional football safety, has a net worth of $18 million. Over his 12-season NFL career, Reed earned $51 million in total salary. Playing from 2002 to 2013, primarily with the Baltimore Ravens, Reed holds the NFL record for career interception return yards at 1,590. Post-retirement, he has served as an assistant coach for the Buffalo Bills and as an advisor for the University of Miami Hurricanes.

Ed Reed Net Worth $18 Million Date of Birth September 11, 1978 Place of Birth St. Rose, Louisiana Nationality American Profession American Footballer, Coach

Early Life

Ed Reed Jr. was born on September 11, 1978, in St. Rose, Louisiana. He attended Destrehan High School, where he excelled as a defensive back and kick returner, earning all-state honors. In his senior year, Reed recorded 83 tackles, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 12 passes deflected.

Also Read: What Is Ed Helms Net Worth And Salary?

Reed also shone in track and field, being part of the 4 x 100 meters relay team that won a state championship and setting a high school record in the javelin throw at 56.94 meters. He was also a standout in the long jump and triple jump.

Collegiate Career

Reed attended the University of Miami, where he played football and participated in track and field. He was named a consensus All-American in 2000 and a unanimous All-American in 2001. In 2001, he was part of the Hurricanes team that won the BCS National Championship. Reed left Miami with several school records, including career interceptions (21) and career interception return yards (389).

Baltimore Ravens

In the 2002 NFL Draft, Reed was selected in the first round with the 24th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens. Starting all 16 games in his rookie season, he recorded 85 combined tackles, 12 pass deflections, five interceptions, and one sack. Reed continued to excel in subsequent seasons, earning nine career Pro Bowl appearances and being named the AP’s NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004. He set numerous records, including the NFL record for the longest interception return at 107 yards in 2008. Reed’s efforts culminated in a Super Bowl XLVII victory in 2012, his final season with the Ravens.

Houston Texans

After becoming a free agent, Reed signed a three-year contract with the Houston Texans in early 2013. However, he was released by the team that November after compiling just 16 tackles with no interceptions or forced fumbles in seven games.

New York Jets

Following his release from the Texans, Reed signed with the New York Jets, playing in seven games to close out the 2013 season. He posted 22 tackles and three interceptions.

Retirement

In May 2015, Reed announced his retirement from professional football. He signed a one-day contract with the Ravens to retire with his original team.

Coaching and Administrative Career

Reed became an assistant defensive backs coach for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills in early 2016, though he was let go after the season. In 2020, he was hired as the chief of staff for the Miami Hurricanes at his alma mater, the University of Miami, later being promoted to senior advisor in 2022. Reed was then appointed head coach of the Wildcats football team at Bethune-Cookman University, but was soon dismissed after criticizing the school’s athletic facilities on a live stream.

Ed Reed Net Worth

Ed Reed net worth is $18 million.