What Is Herb Dean’s Net Worth And Salary?

Herb Dean, a mixed martial arts (MMA) referee and former fighter, has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million. Known as the gold standard in MMA officiating, Dean has earned a reputation for his sharp judgment and decisive actions in the ring. His annual salary with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is reported to be $500,000, reflecting his pivotal role in the sport.

Early Life

Born in 1970 in Pasadena, California, Herb Dean developed an early passion for martial arts, beginning his training at the age of nine. His early education in martial arts included a variety of disciplines, leading him to train with Frank Trejo during the early days of UFC. Dean’s dedication to martial arts saw him expand his training to include jiu-jitsu and judo. In 1996, he was introduced to MMA training by fighter Larry Landless at Submission Factory in Los Angeles, which marked the start of his journey in professional MMA.

Notable UFC Matches and Refereeing Career

Throughout his career, Herb Dean has refereed numerous high-profile UFC matches, earning recognition for his crucial decisions in the ring. One of his most memorable moments came during UFC 48 in 2004, where he stopped a bout between Tim Sylvia and Frank Mir after Sylvia suffered a broken arm. Despite Sylvia’s protests, Dean’s intervention prevented further injury, highlighting his keen awareness and responsibility as a referee.

Another notable match was the rematch between Tito Ortiz and Ken Shamrock at UFC 61. Dean stopped the fight after Ortiz delivered a series of unanswered elbows to Shamrock’s head, awarding Ortiz the victory by TKO. This decision, while controversial, demonstrated Dean’s commitment to fighter safety.

Dean also refereed the brutal bout between Gabriel Gonzaga and Mirko Filipović at UFC 70 in 2007, where he swiftly intervened after Filipović was knocked out and landed awkwardly, preventing serious injury. UFC president Dana White later praised Dean as the best referee in the business for his ability to make quick, accurate decisions under pressure.

Controversies in the Octagon

Despite his accolades, Herb Dean’s career has not been without controversy. At UFC 169, he faced criticism for stopping the bantamweight title fight between Urijah Faber and Renan Barão, a decision many felt was premature. In 2018, Dean was again criticized for a late stoppage during a fight between C.B. Dollaway and Khalid Murtazaliev at UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleinik. A significant backlash followed in 2019 at UFC 235 when Dana White criticized Dean for awarding a win to Ben Askren after a controversial bulldog choke against Robbie Lawler.

MMA Fighting Career

In addition to his refereeing career, Herb Dean has competed as a professional MMA fighter. He holds a record of 2-3. Dean made his professional debut at Gladiator Challenge 6 in September 2001, winning by submission against Randy Halmot. His second match in 2003 ended in a loss to Joe Riggs. Dean’s third match saw him secure a TKO victory against Timothy Mendoza at KOTC 39: Hitmaster in 2004, followed by two subsequent losses to Jung Gyu Choi and Dave Legeno.

Teaching and Certification

Beyond the Octagon, Herb Dean is dedicated to educating the next generation of MMA referees and judges. He offers official MMA certification courses that cover essential topics such as ABC Unified Rules, judging guidelines, and scoring criteria. His courses include classroom lectures, written exams, and mock judging sessions to ensure that participants are well-prepared for the demands of MMA officiating.

Herb Dean Movies

Herb Dean has also ventured into acting, making cameo appearances in several films. In 2012, he appeared as himself in the comedy “Here Comes the Boom,” starring Kevin James. In 2017, Dean had a small role in “A Violent Man,” followed by another bit part in the South Korean action horror film “The Divine Fury” in 2019, which tells the story of a troubled child who gains divine powers and becomes an MMA fighter.

Herb Dean Accolades

Herb Dean’s contributions to MMA have been widely recognized. He won Fighters Only Magazine’s World MMA Awards for Referee of the Year in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, and 2019, cementing his status as one of the sport’s most respected officials.

Herb Dean Wife

Herb Dean is married to Victoria, a Russian native. The couple resides in the Los Angeles area, where Dean continues to be a prominent figure in the world of MMA.

