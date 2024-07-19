What Is Paul Heyman’s Net Worth?

Paul Heyman is an American businessman, professional wrestling manager, former promoter, photographer, and executive with a net worth of $10 million. He is currently signed with WWE, appearing on SmackDown as the special counsel for Roman Reigns. Heyman has managed a record six world champions: The Big Show, Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns.

Early Life

Paul Heyman was born on September 11, 1965, in The Bronx, New York City. His mother, Sulamita, was a Holocaust survivor, and his father, Richard, was a personal injury attorney and World War II veteran. By the age of 11, Heyman was running a mail-order business selling celebrity and sports memorabilia from home. He then began working as a photojournalist, gaining backstage access at Madison Square Garden and other sports venues, and selling the photos to various publications. After graduating from Westchester Community College, Heyman worked at a radio station before shifting his focus back to photography, becoming a photographer and writer for Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

Wrestling Career

Paul Heyman started managing wrestlers in the late 1980s, beginning on the independent circuit in the Northeast and Florida, and then moving to the Deep South. He managed for the Continental Wrestling Federation and later for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) throughout the 1980s and 1990s. He then moved to Eastern Championship Wrestling, which later became Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW). After ECW folded, Heyman became a broadcaster/commentator for WCW, eventually returning to management and re-launching the ECW brand.

Heyman made his WWE debut in May 2012 on an episode of Raw as Brock Lesnar’s legal advisor. He went on to manage The Big Show, Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. In August 2020, Heyman aligned with the returning Roman Reigns on SmackDown, portraying the character of his special counsel and “wise man.”

Heyman has also sporadically competed in matches, including the WWE Championship main event of the 2002 Rebellion pay-per-view. Over his career, Heyman has won numerous accolades such as Manager of the Year, Best Booker, Best on Interviews, Best Non-Wrestler, and Faction of the Year with The Bloodline. His work as a promoter and booker is highly praised, and he is widely regarded as one of the best orators in professional wrestling history. However, his difficult personality has led to feuds with wrestlers such as A.J. Styles and Gallows and Anderson over the years.

Paul Heyman was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 2005.

Personal Life

Paul Heyman is the father of two children and suffers from insomnia. In February 1993, he filed a lawsuit against WCW, alleging wrongful termination and ethnic discrimination, which was settled privately out of court.

Outside of wrestling, Heyman is a film enthusiast, citing “Leon: The Professional” and “Angels with Dirty Faces” as his favorite movies. He is also a great admirer of Henry Rollins, describing him as “one of the most underrated social commentators out there.”

