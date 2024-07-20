What Is Paula Patton’s Net Worth?

Paula Patton is an accomplished actress and producer with a net worth of $12 million. Patton, who transitioned from a producer to an actress, graduated from USC Film School. Initially, she worked behind the scenes for PBS and the Discovery Health Channel before moving in front of the camera with a small role in the 2005 film “Hitch.” Since then, she has appeared in numerous high-profile films such as “London,” “Idlewild,” “Déjà Vu,” “Swing Vote,” “Precious,” “Just Wright,” “Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” “Jumping the Broom,” and “2 Guns.”

Early Life

Paula Patton was born on December 5, 1975, in Los Angeles, California, to Joyce, a school teacher, and Charles, a lawyer. She is of European-American descent on her mother’s side and African-American descent on her father’s. Patton attended Alexander Hamilton High School in Los Angeles before enrolling at the University of California, Berkeley. After spending a year there, she transferred to the University of Southern California’s film school. Following her graduation, Patton had a three-month assignment making documentaries for PBS.

Before her acting career, Patton worked as a singer and songwriter. She provided vocals for Usher’s 2004 album “Confessions” and had songwriting credits on several albums by her then-boyfriend, Robin Thicke.

Film Career

Patton made her feature film debut in 2005 with a small role in the romantic comedy “Hitch,” starring Will Smith, Eva Mendes, and Kevin James. She followed this with a role in the romantic drama “London,” alongside Chris Evans, Jessica Biel, and Jason Statham. In 2006, Patton starred in the musical film “Idlewild” with OutKast members Big Boi and André Benjamin. The same year, she had a breakthrough role in the science-fiction thriller “Déjà Vu,” opposite Denzel Washington.

Patton continued to secure major roles in films such as the supernatural horror “Mirrors” (2008) with Kiefer Sutherland and the political dramedy “Swing Vote” (2008) with Kevin Costner. In 2009, she delivered an acclaimed performance in Lee Daniels’ “Precious,” earning a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination as part of the ensemble cast.

Throughout the 2010s, Patton starred in romantic comedies like “Just Wright” with Queen Latifah and Common, “Jumping the Broom” with Angela Bassett and Laz Alonso, “Baggage Claim” with Taye Diggs and Djimon Hounsou, “About Last Night” with Kevin Hart, and “The Perfect Match,” which she also produced. Her other notable films include the action spy sequel “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” and the action comedies “2 Guns” and “The Do-Over.” Patton also starred in the action fantasy “Warcraft,” the thriller “Traffik,” and the British family fantasy “Four Kids and It.”

Television Career

Patton’s television career began with a role in the unsold 2005 pilot “Murder Book.” In 2010, she appeared in an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as A.D.A. Mikka Von. Although she was slated to be a regular, her role in “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” prevented this. Patton later made guest appearances on “Single Ladies” and “Sesame Street.” She was a guest judge on “Project Runway” and starred in the short-lived ABC drama “Somewhere Between.”

Personal Life

Patton met singer Robin Thicke at a Los Angeles hip-hop club when she was 16 and he was 14. They began dating a few years later and married in June 2005. They have a son named Julian Fuego, born in 2010. The couple announced their separation in early 2014 and divorced in March 2015. In 2017, Patton filed for limited custody of their son due to allegations of Thicke’s abusive behavior. She was granted sole custody and a restraining order against Thicke, with the couple later reaching a custody agreement.

Real Estate

In 1990, Robin Thicke’s father, Alan Thicke, purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills for $910,000. After Robin and Paula married, Alan deeded the property to his son. In 2014, they listed the home for just under $3 million, eventually selling it for $4.9 million, significantly above the asking price. Following their separation, Patton bought a home in Calabasas, California, for $2 million.

