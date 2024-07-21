What Is Rachel Campos-Duffy’s Net Worth?

Rachel Campos-Duffy is a conservative American television personality with a net worth of $100,000. She first gained fame as a cast member of MTV’s reality television series “The Real World: San Francisco” in 1994. Currently, she is known as a co-host on “Fox & Friends Weekend.” Campos-Duffy has been married to politician Sean Duffy since 1999, and they have nine children together. In 2009, Sean Duffy’s wealth disclosure revealed significant debts, including mortgage debts between $250,000 and $500,000, student loan debts totaling $100,000, family loans worth $250,000, and $50,000 in credit card debt.

Early Life

Rachel Campos was born on October 22, 1971, in Tempe, Arizona. Her parents, Miguel Campos and Maria del Pilar, were both junior-high school teachers in Chandler, Arizona. Rachel attended Seton Catholic Preparatory High School and later graduated from Arizona State University in December 1993 with a degree in economics. She was awarded the Woodrow Wilson Graduate Fellowship, which she planned to use to attend graduate school and become a college professor. Rachel earned a master’s degree in international affairs from the University of California, San Diego.

TV Career

Rachel Campos-Duffy began her television career when she was cast on “The Real World: San Francisco” in January 1994, where she lived in a house on Russian Hill with six roommates. Her passionate Republican viewpoints often led to conflicts with her housemates. In 1998, Campos-Duffy participated in “Road Rules: All Stars,” where she met her future husband, Sean Duffy, from the “Real World: Boston” cast. She was also one of 10 “Real World” alumni to star in the 2003 film “The Wedding Video.”

From 2007 to 2008, Campos-Duffy starred in the TV series “Life Is Like.” She served as a co-host on “The View” from 2003 to 2014 and was a panelist on “Cashin’ In” from 2016 to 2017. Starting in 2014, she co-hosted the TV series “Outnumbered.” Campos-Duffy also made appearances on episodes of “Hannity,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “The Ingraham Angle,” “The Fox News Specialists,” and “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” among others. In May 2021, she was hired as a permanent co-host on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Personal Life

Rachel Campos-Duffy married her “Road Rules: All Stars” co-star Sean Duffy in 1999, and they have nine children together. The family lived in Ashland, Wisconsin, where Sean served as the District Attorney of Ashland County. They later moved to Wausau to facilitate Sean’s commute to Washington, D.C., after he became a Republican member of Congress for Wisconsin’s 7th district.

After her stint on “The Real World,” Rachel was involved in a serious car accident when the driver of the other vehicle fell asleep at the wheel. The collision killed her boyfriend and his friend, who was driving the rental car. Rachel was thrown from the passenger seat and sustained injuries to her right leg, resulting in long-term issues such as arthritis, a limp, and difficulty running.

