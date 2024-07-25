What Is Steve Perry’s Net Worth?

Steve Perry, an American singer, songwriter, and musician, boasts a net worth of $70 million. Best known as the lead singer of the band Journey, Perry has also enjoyed a successful solo career and is widely regarded as having one of the best voices in music history.

Steve Perry Net Worth $70 Million Date of Birth January 22, 1949 Place of Birth Hanford, California Nationality American Profession Singer, Songwriter, Musician

Early Life

Stephen Ray Perry was born on January 22, 1949, in Hanford, California. Raised by Portuguese parents, Perry’s musical journey began early due to his father’s career as a vocalist and co-owner of a local radio station. After his parents split when he was eight, Perry moved to his grandparents’ farm. Inspired by hearing Sam Cooke’s “Cupid” on the radio at age 12, he decided to pursue singing.

In high school in Lemoore, California, Perry was deeply involved in music, joining the marching band and various bands outside school. After graduating, he attended the College of the Sequoias, singing in the choir as a tenor.

Journey and Solo Success

Steve Perry joined Journey in 1977, and his powerful, emotive voice quickly became the defining sound of the band. Under Perry’s leadership, Journey released a series of hit albums, including “Infinity,” “Evolution,” and “Departure.” The band’s popularity skyrocketed with the release of their 1981 album “Escape,” featuring the iconic single “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Perry’s vocals also shone on other Journey hits such as “Open Arms,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and “Faithfully.”

After leaving Journey in 1987 due to personal and creative differences, Perry pursued a successful solo career. His debut solo album, “Street Talk” (1984), included the hit single “Oh Sherrie.” In 1994, he released his second solo album, “For the Love of Strange Medicine.” Despite a hiatus from the music industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Perry’s influence and popularity endured. In 2018, he released a new solo album, “Traces,” showcasing his emotive storytelling and powerful vocals, solidifying his status as one of rock music’s most beloved and influential voices.

Perry’s early music career saw several false starts. In his early 20s, he teamed up with 16-year-old Scott Mathews in the band Ice, but they couldn’t secure management. Later, Perry joined a progressive rock band called Pieces, but they also failed to secure a record deal. Perry joined the band Alien Project in his mid-20s, but after the bassist was killed in a car crash, he returned to his childhood home, considering quitting music altogether.

Journey

Despite deciding to give up on music, Perry’s mother convinced him to respond to Journey, who had contacted him earlier. The San Francisco band was struggling and intrigued by Perry’s voice. He eventually replaced the band’s original lead singer and debuted on their 1978 album, “Infinity.”

Perry drastically changed Journey’s style from progressive rock to a more pop-infused sound. This new direction led to Journey being played on the radio for the first time, significantly boosting their popularity. Perry provided vocals for many Journey albums, including “Evolution,” “Departure,” “Dream After Dream,” “Captured,” “Escape,” “Frontiers,” “Raised on Radio,” and “Trial by Fire.” During this period, “Open Arms” became a particularly notable hit, reaching number two on the charts.

Solo Career and Later Years

In 1984, Perry released his first solo album, “Street Talk,” which sold over 2 million copies and included hits like “Oh Sherrie.” He took a break from Journey after this, returning in 1986 under challenging circumstances due to his mother’s illness. The recording process for “Raised on Radio” was emotionally and creatively draining, leading to Journey’s disbandment in 1987.

Perry disappeared from the public eye for seven years, resurfacing in 1994 with his second solo album, “For the Love of Strange Medicine.” He supported the album with a successful tour. In 1996, he reunited with Journey for the platinum album “Trial by Fire,” but a serious hip injury led to his permanent departure from the band in 1998. Perry later underwent hip replacement surgery and collaborated with various artists over the years. In 2018, he released his third solo record, “Traces,” followed by a three-track holiday EP in 2019.

Musical Style and Influences

Steve Perry is renowned for his incredible vocal range and powerful delivery. Rolling Stone ranks him among the top 100 singers of all time. His primary influence was Sam Cooke, but he was also inspired by The Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, and Aretha Franklin. Perry’s personal taste in music aligns with the styles of Chuck Berry and Elvis Presley.

An accomplished songwriter, Perry wrote most of Journey’s songs and almost all his solo tracks. He was nominated for inclusion in the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2020.

Personal Life

In the 1980s, Perry had a high-profile relationship with Sherrie Swafford, the inspiration for his hit song “Oh Sherrie.” The couple eventually parted ways. In 2011, Perry began a relationship with psychologist Kellie Nash, who tragically passed away from cancer in December 2012. In a 2019 interview, Perry revealed that he has a daughter and grandchildren.

Real Estate

In January 1980, Steve Perry purchased a home in Larkspur, California, for $215,000. He still owns this home today, and it is now worth around $2 million.

Steve Perry Net Worth

Steve Perry net worth is $7 million.