What Is Taraji P. Henson Net Worth?

Taraji P. Henson, the American actress and singer, boasts a net worth of $12 million reflecting her multifaceted career and enduring influence in the entertainment industry.

Taraji P Henson Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth Sep 11, 1970 Place of Birth Washington, D.C. Nationality American Profession Actress, Singer

Taraji P Henson Career

Taraji P. Henson’s career is marked by an impressive array of roles that showcase her remarkable talent and versatility. She made her notable film debut in “Streetwise” (1998) and garnered widespread acclaim for her performances in “Hustle & Flow” (2005) and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008), the latter earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

In 2016, Henson captivated audiences with her portrayal of the brilliant mathematician Katherine Johnson in “Hidden Figures,” contributing to the film’s critical acclaim and significant box-office success.

Henson’s television career is equally illustrious. From 2011 to 2013, she co-starred in the CBS drama series “Person of Interest,” and from 2015 to 2020, she captivated audiences with her portrayal of Cookie Lyon in the Fox drama series “Empire.” Her performance in “Empire” earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Drama and multiple Primetime Emmy nominations.

Taraji P. Henson Achievements

In recognition of her significant impact both on and off-screen, Time named Henson one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2016. That same year, she released her autobiography, “Around the Way Girl,” which became a New York Times bestseller.

Also Read: Steve Aoki’s Net Worth

In 2019, Henson received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a testament to her enduring influence and contributions to the entertainment industry.

Taraji P. Henson Salary

Throughout her career, Henson has been a vocal advocate for pay equity in Hollywood. Notably, she challenged salary disparities, advocating for fair compensation for her work. Despite facing challenges, Henson’s advocacy has paved the way for greater transparency and equality in the industry.

Some of her notable salaries include:

$150,000 – The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

$500,000 – The Family That Preys (2008)

$175,000 per episode – Empire (2015 -2020)

Personal Life

Outside of her career, Henson is dedicated to philanthropic endeavors and has supported various charitable causes. She has one son, Marcell, and has been candid about her personal experiences, including her journey to a vegan lifestyle and her commitment to raising awareness about health issues.

Taraji P Henson’s Net Worth

Taraji P Henson net worth is $12 million.