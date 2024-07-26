What Is Todd Tucker’s Net Worth?

Todd Tucker, an American producer, production manager, and reality television personality, has a net worth of $400,000. Based in Atlanta, Todd Tucker has established a significant career in the film and television industry, mainly serving as a production manager for documentaries and television programs. He gained notable recognition in 2011 when he began working as a line producer and production manager for Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” His on-screen presence grew after he started a relationship with one of the show’s stars, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss. Tucker owns a production company, Tucker Productions LLC, and co-produced the stage musical “A Mother’s Love” with Kandi in 2013.

Early Life

Todd Tucker was born on August 4, 1973, in Atlanta, Georgia. He shared a close bond with his mother, Sharon. In December 2014, Sharon suffered a stroke, prompting Todd to rush from Atlanta to New York to be by her side. He was with her when she passed away and later expressed his grief on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt tribute to his mother.

Todd Tucker Career

Tucker has an extensive resume in television production. He has worked as a line producer for “BET News” (2008) and an executive producer for shows like “Hollywood Divas” (2014), “My Super Sweet 16” (2015), and “Kandi Koated Nights” (2018). His experience as a production manager includes credits on “106 & Park” (2007), “Hip Hop vs. America II: Where Did the Love Go?” (2008), “The Truth with Jeff Johnson” (2008), “Heart of the City” (2009), and “Season 25: Oprah Behind the Scenes” (2011). He also worked on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” (2011–2012) and began appearing on the show in 2012.

Beyond “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Todd has appeared on various other shows, including “The View” (2014), “Steve Harvey” (2015), “The Dr. Oz Show” (2015), “Love and Hip Hop: New York” (2015), “The Real” (2017), “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” (2018), the 2019 documentary “Black Love,” and the 2020 special “Race in America: A Movement Not A Moment.” Additionally, Todd and Kandi launched a successful Atlanta soul food restaurant, Old Lady Gang, in 2017, expanding to two more locations the following year.

Personal Life

Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss began dating while working on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” initially keeping their relationship private to avoid conflicts with the show’s producers. Once they went public, Tucker transitioned from behind the scenes to becoming a cast member. Their relationship has been a central storyline on the show, including tensions with Kandi’s mother, Mama Joyce.

Todd and Kandi married on April 4, 2014, with their wedding featured on the Bravo special “Kandi’s Wedding” in June 2014. They have two children together: son Ace, born on January 6, 2016, and daughter Blaze, born via surrogate on November 22, 2019. Todd also has a daughter, Kaela, from a previous relationship, and is stepfather to Kandi’s daughter Riley from her relationship with Russell “Block” Spencer.

Real Estate

Todd and Kandi reside in a luxurious mansion in Atlanta, spanning over 7,000 square feet. The home includes seven bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, a piano room, a massive living room, and an indoor pool. Kandi purchased the property in 2012 for $503,000, although its estimated value at the time was over $1 million. The couple has since invested more than $200,000 in renovations to enhance their home.

