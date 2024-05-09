What is Tom Kenny Net Worth?

Renowned American actor, comedian, and singer Tom Kenny has accumulated a net worth of $16 million, largely attributed to his iconic role as the voice behind the beloved character SpongeBob SquarePants. His extensive career in voice acting spans across numerous animated series, films, and video games, cementing his status as one of the industry’s most versatile talents.

Tom Kenny Net Worth $16 Million Date of Birth July 13, 1962 Place of Birth Syracuse, New York Nationality American Profession Singer, Comedian, Voice Actor, Actor, Screenwriter

Early Life

Thomas James Kenny was born on July 13, 1962, in Syracuse, New York. His journey into entertainment began with a passion for music and stand-up comedy, alongside close friend Bobcat Goldthwait. After honing his skills on the comedy circuit, Kenny transitioned into film and television, laying the foundation for his illustrious career in the entertainment industry.

Tom Kenny Career

Tom Kenny’s career boasts a rich tapestry of voice acting roles, with notable contributions to iconic animated series such as “Rocko’s Modern Life,” “Adventure Time,” and “The Powerpuff Girls.” However, it is his portrayal of SpongeBob SquarePants that has left an indelible mark on popular culture. Kenny’s distinctive voice brings to life not only SpongeBob but also other memorable characters like Gary the Snail and Patchy the Pirate.

Also Read: What Is Tom Felton Net Worth?

Beyond his work on “SpongeBob SquarePants,” Kenny has lent his talents to a myriad of projects, including video games like the “Spyro the Dragon” series and live-action comedy shows such as “The Edge” and “Mr. Show.” His versatility as a performer has earned him critical acclaim, with accolades such as two Daytime Emmy Awards and two Annie Awards.

Personal Life

In 1995, Tom Kenny married fellow voice actor Jill Talley, with whom he shares a professional partnership and a family. Talley’s role as Karen Plankton in “SpongeBob SquarePants” further solidifies their collaborative efforts within the industry. Together, they have appeared in music videos and welcomed two children into their lives, residing in Studio City, California.

Tom Kenny Net Worth

Tom Kenny net worth is $16 million.