What Is William Devane’s Net Worth?

William Devane is an accomplished actor of film, television, and theatre with a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for his roles on the primetime soap opera “Knots Landing” and the action drama series “24.” On the big screen, Devane has appeared in notable films such as “Family Plot,” “Marathon Man,” and “Space Cowboys.” His extensive career includes other significant works like “McCabe & Mrs. Miller,” “Rolling Thunder,” “Testament,” and “Interstellar,” as well as TV shows like “The Monroes,” “Turks,” and “The Grinder.”

William Devane Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth September 5, 1939 Place of Birth Albany, New York Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

William Devane was born on September 5, 1939, in Albany, New York. His father, Joseph, was Franklin D. Roosevelt’s chauffeur when Roosevelt was the governor of New York. Devane has Irish ancestry on his father’s side and German and Dutch descent on his mother’s side. He attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City, graduating in 1962.

Devane’s professional acting career began with the New York Shakespeare Festival, where he performed in 15 plays. In 1966, he gained attention for his portrayal of Robert F. Kennedy in the off-Broadway satire “MacBird!” From 1967 to 1969, Devane appeared in three episodes of the police drama series “N.Y.P.D.”

Television Career in the 70s and 80s

Throughout the 70s, Devane appeared in numerous television series and films. Early in the decade, he guest-starred in “Medical Center,” “Young Dr. Kildare,” and “Gunsmoke,” and had roles in “Mannix” and “Hawaii Five-O.” He also starred in television movies such as “The Bait,” “Fear on Trial,” “Red Alert,” and “Black Beauty,” and appeared in the miniseries “From Here to Eternity.” One of his most notable roles was portraying President John F. Kennedy in the 1974 television film “The Missiles of October.”

In 1983, Devane landed his most famous role as politician Greg Sumner on the primetime soap opera “Knots Landing,” continuing until the show’s end in 1993. During the 80s, he also starred in television films like “Red Flag: The Ultimate Game,” “The Other Victim,” “Jane Doe,” and “With Intent to Kill,” and appeared in the science-fiction horror film “Timestalkers.”

Television Career in the 90s and 2000s

While still on “Knots Landing,” Devane starred in “Murder C.O.D.” and “A Woman Named Jackie.” From 1993 to 1994, he starred in the sitcom “Phenom” and appeared as Al Capone in “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.” He continued to act in television films such as “Falling from the Sky: Flight 174,” “Virus,” and “Night Watch,” and starred in the short-lived series “The Monroes” and “Turks.”

In the 2000s, Devane had roles in “The Michael Richards Show,” “The West Wing,” and “Stargate SG-1.” He co-starred in “Crumbs” and had a recurring role on “What About Brian?” From 2005 to 2007, he played James Heller on “24,” reprising the role in the 2014 sequel “24: Live Another Day.” In 2015, he starred in “The Grinder” and appeared in shows like “Psych,” “NCIS,” “Revenge,” and the “Jesse Stone” mystery movies.

Film Career

Devane’s film breakthrough came in 1971 with roles in “The Pursuit of Happiness,” “The 300 Year Weekend,” “McCabe & Mrs. Miller,” “My Old Man’s Place,” and “Lady Liberty.” He appeared in “The Irish Whiskey Rebellion,” “Report to the Commissioner,” Alfred Hitchcock’s “Family Plot,” and “Marathon Man.” His other notable films include “The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training,” “Rolling Thunder,” “The Dark,” “Yanks,” and “Honky Tonk Freeway.”

In the 90s, Devane starred in “Vital Signs,” “Exception to the Rule,” and “Payback.” He began the 2000s with roles in “Space Cowboys,” “Hollow Man,” and later appeared in “Race to Space,” “The Badge,” “Stargate Continuum,” “The Least Among You,” “Chasing the Green,” and “The River Why.” In 2012, Devane played the President of the United States in “The Dark Knight Rises” and appeared in “Bad Turn Worse,” “50 to 1,” and “Interstellar.”

Personal Life

Devane has been married to his wife Eugenie since 1961. They had two sons, Joshua and Bill, the latter of whom tragically died in an accident.

William Devane Net Worth

