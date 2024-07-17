What Police Recovered from Suspected Serial Killer’s House on Second Day 

A blood stained hammer, pair of pliers, two kitchen knives, four pairs of women shoes and a ganny bag are among items police recovered from the house of a serial killer linked to the murder of 42 women in Kware, Nairobi.

Detectives revisited the house belonging to Collins Jumaisi Khalusha a suspected serial killer Wednesday July 17 as part of the probe into the killings.

The team also recovered a dressing mirror with fingerprints, a mattress, blood stained pillow and a red t shirt.

The team was accompanied by the suspect when they visited the scene Wednesday morning and spent five hours there.

They also recovered a sisal and manila ropes and a notebook with hospital receipts with the name of a woman.

A team was sent to the hospital to confirm if the woman was attended to there.

Khalusha is prime suspect in the macabre murder of at least 42 women in the city and claims he met all of them on the streets.

Others were selling airtime in the area and he targeted them before luring them to his house, raped them and later killed them.

Detectives concluded the house was his primary scene of crime.

This was after they also found blood stains on the walls and floor which he told them were from some of the victims.

In his confession recorded at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Khalusha claimed he had this year alone killed ten women.

The latest victim was killed on July 11 a day before the bodies were discovered at the Kware dump site in Mukuru slums, Nairobi.

He said he strangled them in the process, left the body on a nylon paper in his house before he embarked on dismembering the body and later dumped the same at the dumping site about 500 meters from his house.

He at times used the hammer in the mission.

He said he was born in Vihiga in 1991 before his mother moved out with him three years later to Migori after the demise of his father.

Most of the victims were women from the slum where he also lived.

He told police he killed more than 20 women in 2023 alone, the highest.

He claimed he was motivated by the haterade he developed on his late wife Judith Khalenya after she squandered her businesses twice.

Police are now trying to document all the victims amid fears the identification may be complicated

The team arrested two more suspects in connection with the serial murders.

This came as the prime suspect in the saga was arrested and police granted 30 days to hold him as they continue with the probe..

Apart from Khalusha, the other person of interest was apprehended at City Cabanas on Monday for being in possession of a mobile phone belonging to one of the victims, Roselyn Akoth Ogongo, whose remains were positively identified by her kin at the Nairobi Funeral Home on the same day.

When recording their statements with homicide detectives, Ogongo’s family identified their relative’s handbag among the items recovered at the residence of the main suspect, Khalusha, who was arrested on Monday and arraigned t on Tuesday.

A sister to the deceased said the last time she ever saw her slain sister, she stepped out of the house with the handbag.

After being interrogated, the suspect led detectives to another one who reportedly sold him the cellular device.

Upon arrest of the suspect at City Cabanas and recovery of the mobile phone Monday, he led detectives to their house at Mukuru kwa Reuben, who was found with a total of 154 used mobile phones stashed in his house, police said.

He allegedly admitted to purchasing used phones from Khalusha. This prompted police to believe he was part of the cartel behind the murder of the women.

The DCI added that the family of Imelda Judith Karenya, alleged to be Khalusha’s wife and first victim, have confirmed that one of the nine identification cards recovered at the suspect’s house belongs to their kin.

Khalusha, appearing in court alleged that police coerced him into confessing to the killings.

“My client, as he sits there, is in dire need of urgent medical attention…for reasons that the period under detention, he was subjected to molestation, torture and the confession that the public is being treated to having murdered 42 persons is laughable,” lawyer John Maina Ndegwa argued on Khalusha’s behalf before the Makadara Law Courts.

Police have denied the claims.