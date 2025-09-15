What Sparked the ‘Emotional’ Reunion Between Prince Harry and King Charles

Prince Harry and King Charles III have finally reunited after more than a year apart — and the moment was filled with hugs, tears, and heartfelt emotion.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex had written a handwritten letter to his father earlier this year, expressing his wish to reconnect. That gesture is said to have set the stage for their long-awaited meeting in London last week.

The reunion took place on Wednesday at Clarence House, the King’s official residence. The private tea lasted nearly an hour, with insiders describing the atmosphere as “super positive and very relaxed.”

“They were catching up personally about the children and what has been going on with Charles and his health,” a source revealed, referring to the King’s battle with cancer. “They shared a long hug when they first saw each other. Harry started crying and it was very emotional for both of them. They really missed each other.”

The decision to meet at Clarence House instead of Buckingham Palace was intentional, insiders said, as it provided a more intimate and less formal setting.

This was the first time father and son had been together since February 2024, shortly after Charles’ cancer diagnosis made headlines. Speaking later at an Invictus Games event, Harry told guests his dad was “doing great.”

The prince returned to California shortly after the meeting, where his wife Meghan Markle celebrated his homecoming with a post on Instagram. “When your beau is back in town,” the Duchess of Sussex wrote, alongside a photo of herself pouring two glasses of wine.

Harry and Meghan, who married in 2018, now live in Montecito with their two children — Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

The reunion marks a significant step toward healing the family rift that began in 2020 when Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved to the United States. Since then, Harry has spoken openly about wanting to reconcile with his father.

“There have been so many disagreements, differences, between me and some of my family,” he told BBC News earlier this year. “There’s no point in continuing to fight. … It would be nice to reconcile.”

While Harry’s relationship with King Charles appears to be mending, he remains estranged from his older brother, Prince William.