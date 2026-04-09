What Was Anita Pallenberg Net Worth?

Anita Pallenberg was an Italian actress, model, and artist who had an estimated net worth of $10 million at the time of her death in 2017. Best remembered as a defining style icon of the 1960s and 1970s, she was also widely regarded as a muse to The Rolling Stones, influencing both their image and creative direction during their most iconic years.

Anita Pallenberg Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth April 6, 1942 Place of Birth Rome, Italy

Early Life

Anita Pallenberg was born on April 6, 1942, in Rome, Italy. She grew up in a culturally diverse household, with a German mother and an Italian father, and spent part of her childhood in Germany.

By a young age, she was fluent in multiple languages. After being expelled from school at 16, she began traveling across Europe and later moved to New York, where she became part of the vibrant art scene surrounding Andy Warhol.

Modeling

Pallenberg began her career as a fashion model in Paris in her early 20s. Her striking look and unconventional style quickly set her apart, helping her establish a reputation in the fashion world.

Her life took a major turn in 1965 when she met members of The Rolling Stones in Munich. She initially entered a relationship with guitarist Brian Jones before later becoming the long-term partner of Keith Richards.

Her influence on the band extended beyond her relationships—she was often involved in creative discussions and is even credited with contributing backing vocals on the song “Sympathy for the Devil.”

Film Career

Outside her association with rock music, Pallenberg built a notable acting career, appearing in a range of European and international films.

Her film credits include:

A Degree of Murder (1967)

Candy (1968)

Barbarella (1968)

Dillinger Is Dead (1969)

Performance (1970)

She earned critical recognition early on, including a nomination for a German Film Award for her performance in A Degree of Murder.

In later years, she continued to appear in independent films and documentaries, maintaining her presence in the creative world.

Later Life

In the 1990s, Pallenberg returned to education and studied fashion at Central Saint Martins in London, graduating in 1994. Although she chose not to pursue a formal career in fashion, her influence on style and culture remained significant.

Personal Life

Pallenberg’s personal life was closely intertwined with the Rolling Stones’ inner circle. After her relationship with Brian Jones ended, she spent over a decade with Keith Richards, with whom she had three children.

Her life was marked by both creative highs and personal struggles, including battles with substance abuse. She later worked toward sobriety and spoke openly about her experiences.

Death

Anita Pallenberg passed away on June 13, 2017, at the age of 75 due to complications related to hepatitis C.

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