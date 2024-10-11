What Was Anne Heche Net Worth When She Died?

Anne Heche, a celebrated American actress, director, writer, and producer, had a net worth of approximately $400,000 at the time of her untimely death in August 2022. Known for her prolific acting career spanning over three decades, Heche amassed more than 80 acting credits, appearing in films like Volcano (1997), Six Days, Seven Nights (1998), Psycho (1998), John Q. (2002), Cedar Rapids (2011), and My Friend Dahmer (2017). Her presence on television was equally notable, with roles in shows such as Another World (1987–1991), Ally McBeal (2001), Everwood (2004–2005), and Save Me (2013).

Anne Heche Net Worth $400,000 Date of Birth May 25, 1969 Place of Birth Aurora, Ohio Nationality American Profession Actress, Director, Writer, and Producer

Heche’s work behind the scenes also stands out. She directed and wrote various projects, including the short film Stripping for Jesus (1998) and the television movie If These Walls Could Talk 2 (2000). Beyond acting, Heche had a presence on Broadway, where she performed in Proof (2002–2003) and Twentieth Century (2004), earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress.

Her writing extended into literature, with her memoir Call Me Crazy being released in 2001. A second memoir, Call Me Anne, was published posthumously in 2023.

Early Life

Born on May 25, 1969, in Aurora, Ohio, Anne Heche grew up in a tumultuous household. Her family moved frequently due to financial instability, and she faced immense personal tragedies early in life. Her father, Donald Heche, died of AIDS in 1983, and she later revealed that he had sexually abused her throughout her childhood. Just months after her father’s death, her brother Nathan died in a car crash at the age of 18.

Despite these hardships, Anne’s talent shone early on. After graduating from high school, she landed a dual role in the soap opera Another World, portraying Vicky Hudson and Marley Love, roles that won her a Daytime Emmy Award.

Estate and Financial Situation

In the aftermath of Anne Heche’s death, court filings from her son Homer revealed the modest nature of her estate. At the time of her passing, Heche’s estate was valued at $400,000, which included approximately $77,000 in cash and $33,000 in uncashed royalty checks. However, her estate faced significant financial challenges, including $62,000 in credit card debt and creditor claims that totaled $6 million. Among these claims were $2 million from the owners of the house she crashed into in the tragic accident that led to her death and another $2 million from the tenant who had been renting the property.

Also Read: Andrew Zimmern Net Worth

Despite her struggles with finances, Heche’s estate was expected to generate $400,000 annually from film royalties and residuals.

Career

Heche’s career took off in the late ’90s with prominent roles in films such as Donnie Brasco (1997) and I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997). She co-starred with Harrison Ford in Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) and earned praise for her role in the thriller Psycho the same year.

Her work extended into television, where she earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for the TV movie Gracie’s Choice (2004). She continued to build a diverse portfolio with roles in Hung (2009–2011), Save Me (2013), and The Brave (2017–2018).

Personal Life

Anne Heche’s personal life was often the subject of media scrutiny, particularly her high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late ’90s. Heche later revealed that the relationship led to a decline in her career opportunities, citing the stigma attached to their same-sex partnership at the time.

Heche went on to marry cameraman Coleman “Coley” Laffoon in 2001, with whom she had a son, Homer. The couple divorced in 2009. She then began a relationship with her Men in Trees co-star, James Tupper, and the pair had a son, Atlas, before separating in 2018.

Tragically, Anne’s life ended following a car accident in Mar Vista, California, in August 2022, which resulted in severe burns and ultimately her death.

Anne Heche Net Worth 2022

Anne Heche net worth was $400,000 when she died in 2022.