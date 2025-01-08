What Was Baba Siddique Net Worth When He Died?

Baba Ziauddin Siddique, popularly known as Baba Siddique, was a prominent politician and social worker whose influence extended across Mumbai and beyond. Tragically, Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai’s Bandra area late at night, leaving behind a legacy marked by high-profile achievements and controversies. His net worth, lifestyle, and political career have been subjects of public interest, reflecting his prominence in Indian politics.

Baba Siddique Net Worth ₹76 crore Date of Birth 13 September 1958 Place of Birth Patna, Bihar Nationality Indian Died 12 October 2024 (aged 66) Profession Politician And Social Worker

Baba Siddique Net Worth

Baba Siddique’s wealth was a blend of declared assets and properties linked to allegations of corruption and money laundering. According to his election affidavit, Siddique’s total declared assets were valued at ₹76 crore. However, the full extent of his wealth came into question in 2018 when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized properties worth ₹462 crore.

Among the seized properties were 33 apartments in Mumbai, tied to allegations of irregularities in slum rehabilitation schemes. These revelations painted a complex picture of Siddique’s financial portfolio, mixing opulence with controversy.

Baba Siddique’s Assets

Siddique’s disclosed assets revealed a penchant for luxury and refinement. His movable assets included significant bank deposits, investments, and a collection of luxury items. He owned a Mercedes-Benz and had amassed an impressive collection of gold and diamond jewelry valued at approximately ₹30 crore.

Despite being a public servant, Siddique’s lifestyle reflected the grandeur often associated with high-ranking politicians in India. His lavish gatherings and well-connected social circle further elevated his public image.

Baba Siddique’s Political Career

Siddique began his political journey in 1977, joining the Congress party through the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). His early dedication to youth politics paved the way for a long and successful career. By 1992, Siddique was elected as a municipal councillor in Mumbai, marking the start of his rise in Maharashtra politics.

In 1999, he was elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Bandra West, a position he successfully retained in 2004 and 2009. Throughout his political career, Siddique held various ministerial roles in the Maharashtra government, earning a reputation as a dynamic and influential leader.

Baba Siddique’s Family

Baba Siddique was married to Shehzeen Siddique, and the couple had two children, Arshia Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. Zeeshan has followed in his father’s footsteps, making a name for himself in politics. The Siddique family’s involvement in public service and their enduring legacy continue to shape their influence in Mumbai.