What Was Bing Crosby Net Worth?

Bing Crosby was an American singer, comedian, and actor who had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his death in 1977, which is roughly equivalent to about $50 million today after adjusting for inflation.

Crosby was one of the most influential entertainers of the 20th century, dominating music, film, radio, and television over a career that spanned more than five decades. Born Harry Lillis Crosby in 1903, he first gained recognition as a vocalist with the Paul Whiteman Orchestra and the Rhythm Boys in the late 1920s before launching a highly successful solo career in the early 1930s.

He revolutionized modern singing with his smooth, relaxed baritone style that made use of the microphone as an expressive tool rather than just a device for amplification. This innovative “crooning” technique changed popular music forever and influenced generations of singers. Crosby recorded more than 1,600 songs and sold over half a billion records worldwide, making him the best-selling recording artist of the pre-rock era.

Bing Crosby Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth May 3, 1903 Place of Birth Tacoma, Washington

In Hollywood, Crosby achieved equal success, starring in more than 70 feature films. His famous “Road” movies alongside Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour became a beloved film series blending comedy, music, and adventure. His performance in Going My Way (1944) earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor, and he also received an Oscar nomination for The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945).

Crosby’s recording of White Christmas became one of the best-selling songs in history and, for decades, held the record as the world’s top-selling single. His annual Christmas television specials further cemented his status as a holiday icon in American culture. As a businessman, Crosby was also a forward-thinking investor, backing innovations such as magnetic tape recording, which transformed the broadcasting industry. He also held ownership stakes in professional sports, including the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team.

In radio, Crosby expanded his influence through programs like Kraft Music Hall, one of the most popular radio shows of its time. His warm personality, technical innovation, and artistic versatility made him a defining cultural figure whose influence remains deeply embedded in American entertainment history.

White Christmas Royalties

Crosby starred in the 1954 film White Christmas, which featured the legendary title song that became one of the most recorded and played songs in history. His version alone has sold over 100 million copies worldwide.

Songwriter Irving Berlin reportedly earned around $65 million from the track, while Crosby and his estate have also generated tens of millions in royalties. The song was officially recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the best-selling single of all time.

Early Life

Harry Lillis Crosby was born on May 3, 1903, in Tacoma, Washington, before his family later moved to Spokane. As a teenager, he worked at Spokane’s Auditorium, where he was exposed to major performing acts that inspired his interest in entertainment.

He graduated from Gonzaga High School in 1920 and briefly attended Gonzaga University, which later awarded him an honorary doctorate. Crosby’s early exposure to music, theater, and live performance helped shape his future career in entertainment.

Show Business Career

Crosby’s rise in entertainment coincided with major innovations in sound recording technology. His relaxed singing style helped redefine vocal performance in popular music.

While working with NBC, Crosby pushed for the ability to pre-record radio shows, a move that led him to later partner with ABC. There, he became one of the first major entertainers to use magnetic tape recording for radio broadcasts and commercials, a breakthrough that transformed the industry.

His film career also flourished during this time. He starred in the Road to… film series with Bob Hope and won an Academy Award for Going My Way (1944). He later received another Oscar nomination for its sequel The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945).

Crosby also played a key role in promoting racial equality in entertainment. In the film Pennies from Heaven, he insisted that Louis Armstrong receive equal billing, a rare stance for the era.

Personal Life and Death

Crosby was married twice—first to actress Dixie Lee and later to Kathryn Grant. He had a total of seven children.

On October 14, 1977, Bing Crosby died suddenly of a heart attack while playing golf in Spain. He was 74 years old.

Real Estate

Crosby owned several notable properties during his lifetime. In the 1950s, he purchased a five-acre estate in Hillsborough, California, where his family lived for decades. The home later became associated with Hollywood history and was eventually listed for sale for tens of millions of dollars.

He also owned a second Hillsborough residence purchased in 1963, which was sold by his family in 2014 for around $8 million. In addition, Crosby owned a well-known Palm Desert property that became part of Hollywood lore and changed hands multiple times after his death.

Also Read: What Was Dean Martin Net Worth?