What Was Bob Saget Net Worth When He Died?

Bob Saget, the renowned American stand-up comedian, actor, and television host, had a net worth of $50 million at the time of his death in 2022. Saget initially gained fame as a stand-up comedian in the 1980s, known for his edgy humor. His career took a family-friendly turn when he joined the cast of the popular family sitcom “Full House,” where he appeared in all 192 episodes. Additionally, he was the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997, covering 192 episodes over eight seasons. Saget also provided the voice for the narrator in 208 episodes of “How I Met Your Mother.” Tragically, Bob Saget passed away on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65.

Early Life

Robert Lane Saget, known as Bob Saget, was born on May 17, 1956, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, into a Jewish family. His father, Benjamin, was a supermarket executive, and his mother, Rosalyn “Dolly,” was a hospital administrator. Saget spent part of his childhood in California before moving back to Philadelphia, where he attended Abington Senior High School. After graduating in 1975, he pursued a degree in film at Temple University. His student film “Through Adam’s Eyes,” about a boy undergoing reconstructive facial surgery, earned an award of merit at the Student Academy Awards. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1978.

Bob Saget Career

Saget’s career began in stand-up comedy, touring extensively across the country. His first major TV appearance was on “The Merv Griffin Show” in 1981. In early 1987, he briefly joined “The Morning Program” on CBS. However, his breakthrough came with his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House,” which ran from 1987 to 1995. The show became a cultural phenomenon, consistently ranking high in Nielsen ratings and continuing to attract audiences through reruns.

In 1989, Saget took on the hosting role for “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (AFV), which he held until 1997. During the early 1990s, he juggled his roles on “Full House” and AFV. In 1996, he directed the ABC television movie “For Hope,” inspired by his sister Gay Saget’s battle with scleroderma, which claimed her life in 1994. Saget’s directorial debut in feature films came with “Dirty Work” (1998), starring Norm Macdonald and Artie Lange. Although the film received poor reviews and performed poorly at the box office, it later gained a cult following.

From 2001 to 2002, Saget starred in the short-lived sitcom “Raising Dad,” alongside Kat Dennings and Brie Larson. Starting in 2005, he narrated the CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother” as the voice of future Ted Mosby, a role he continued until the series concluded in 2014. He hosted the NBC game show “1 vs. 100” from 2006 to 2008. His 2007 HBO comedy special “That Ain’t Right” was dedicated to his father, who had passed away that year. In the same year, he created the direct-to-DVD film “Farce of the Penguins,” a parody of “March of the Penguins.” Saget also made guest appearances on HBO’s “Entourage” from 2005 to 2010, playing a parody of himself.

In June 2022, he appeared posthumously on an episode of the E! series “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser.” Other television projects included the short-lived ABC sitcom “Surviving Suburbia” (2009), the A&E series “Strange Days” (2010), and a guest role in “Grandfathered” (2015) alongside his former “Full House” co-star John Stamos.

Other Projects

Beyond television and film, Saget was a published author. His book “Dirty Daddy,” released in 2014, detailed his life, career, and comedic experiences. To promote the book, he embarked on his first Australian stand-up tour, “Bob Saget Live: The Dirty Daddy Tour,” with performances in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth. In April 2020, he launched his podcast “Bob Saget’s Here For You” with Studio71.

Personal Life

Saget was married to Sherri Kramer from May 1982 until their divorce in November 1997. They had three daughters together. In 2018, he married Kelly Rizzo, and they remained together until his death in January 2022. Saget was actively involved with the Scleroderma Research Foundation, raising funds and awareness for the disease that afflicted his sister.

On January 9, 2022, Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, after performing a stand-up set the previous evening. An autopsy revealed that he had died from blunt head trauma, likely due to an accidental fall.

Real Estate

In September 1990, Bob Saget and his then-wife Sherri purchased a home in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood for $2.5 million, equivalent to over $5 million today. In June 2003, he acquired a newly renovated home in Los Angeles for $2.9 million. Following his death, his widow Kelly Rizzo listed the property for $7.675 million in June 2022, and it sold in an off-market deal for $5.4 million in early 2023.

