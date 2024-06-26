fbpx
    What Was Chadwick Boseman Net Worth?

    Chadwick Boseman Net Worth

    Chadwick Boseman, an American actor, playwright, and screenwriter, had a net worth of $4 million at the time of his death in August 2020. Despite his career being tragically cut short, Boseman made a significant impact in the acting world, gaining a reputation for his convincing portrayals of real-life historical figures and his prominent roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

    Date of Birth November 29, 1976
    Place of Birth Anderson, South Carolina
    Nationality American
    Died August 28, 2020
    Profession Actor, Playwright, Screenwriter

    Early Life

    Chadwick Aaron Boseman was born on November 29, 1976, in Anderson, South Carolina. Raised in a Christian, working-class family, Boseman showed an early interest in the performing arts, singing in a church choir during his youth. In high school, he wrote a play inspired by the death of a close friend who was a shooting victim, staging and performing the play at his school.

    After graduating from high school in 1995, Boseman attended Howard University, where he pursued a degree in directing. He graduated in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing. Boseman also attended a drama program at the British American Drama Academy in London, connected to Oxford University.

    Realizing the importance of acting to his directorial ambitions, Boseman extensively studied acting at the Digital Film Academy in New York City. During this period, he lived in Brooklyn and worked as a drama instructor in Harlem. By 2008, he decided to pursue acting full-time and moved to Los Angeles.

    Chadwick Boseman Career

    Before relocating to Los Angeles, Boseman had already appeared in various television series, including “Third Watch,” “Law & Order,” “CSI: NY,” and “ER.” He also continued to write plays, with one being performed in Chicago.

    In Los Angeles, Boseman secured a recurring role in the series “Lincoln Heights” and made his film debut in “The Express: The Ernie Davis Story.” By 2010, he had another recurring role in “Persons Unknown.” His breakthrough came in 2013 when he portrayed Jackie Robinson in the film “42.” That same year, he appeared in the independent film “The Kill Hole.”

    In 2014, Boseman starred in “Draft Day” alongside Kevin Costner and portrayed James Brown in “Get on Up.” He continued to rise in prominence with roles such as the Egyptian god Thoth in “Gods of Egypt” (2016) and his most notable role as T’Challa/Black Panther in “Captain America: Civil War” (2016).

    Boseman starred in “Black Panther” (2018), a Marvel film that grossed nearly $1.35 billion at the box office, solidifying his international fame. He reprised his role as Black Panther in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), the latter becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.8 billion in box office earnings.

    In 2019, Boseman starred in the action film “21 Bridges” and joined the cast of “Da 5 Bloods,” a Netflix war movie directed by Spike Lee.

    Chadwick Boseman Cause of Death

    Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43, following a six-year battle with colon cancer.

    Personal Life

    At the time of his death, Chadwick Boseman was married to Taylor Simone Ledward. The couple had been together since 2015 and married shortly before his death.

    Estate

    Boseman died without a will. His widow, Taylor, petitioned a Los Angeles court to manage his estate, which had a “total inventoried value” of $3,881,758.31. His estate received nearly $200,000 in residuals in the year following his death. Boseman did not own any real estate at the time of his death. His widow requested the court to distribute the remaining estate value, approximately $2.3 million, equally between herself and Boseman’s parents.

    Chadwick Boseman Net Worth

    Chadwick Boseman net worth was $4 million when he died.

