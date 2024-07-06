What Was Gilbert Gottfried Net Worth When He Died?

Gilbert Gottfried, an American stand-up comedian, actor, and voice artist, had a net worth of $8 million at the time of his death. He was widely recognized for his distinctive, shrill voice and his roles in various films and television shows, including Disney’s “Aladdin” animated films, PBS Kids Go!’s “Cyberchase,” “Problem Child,” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Gottfried enjoyed a long career as a popular stand-up comedian and lent his voice to numerous video games and commercials. In recent years, he was one of the most popular and highest-paid celebrities on Cameo. Gilbert Gottfried passed away on April 12, 2022, at the age of 67.

Early Life

Gilbert Jeremy Gottfried was born in Brooklyn, New York, on February 28, 1955. His mother, Lillian (née Zimmerman), was a homemaker, and his father, Max Gottfried, ran a hardware store with his own father. The family lived above the hardware store. At the age of 15, Gottfried began performing amateur stand-up comedy around New York City.

Gilbert Gottfried Career

Gottfried established a reputation for himself as “the comedian’s comedian” in New York City. In 1980, he was noticed by producers of “Saturday Night Live” during a time of transition for the show. He was hired as a cast member for season 6, but his appearances were limited, and he only stayed for 12 episodes. Despite this setback, Gottfried found success with improvised promos for the newly launched MTV network, which caught the attention of a younger audience.

Bill Cosby noticed Gottfried’s MTV spots and invited him to audition for “The Cosby Show,” leading to several appearances on the hit show. Gottfried also made regular appearances on “Late Night With David Letterman,” “Hollywood Squares,” “The Howard Stern Show,” and “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.” He hosted his own late-night movie show, “USA Up All Night,” and provided the voice for the Aflac duck in numerous TV spots.

Gottfried enjoyed an expansive career in entertainment, appearing in films like “Bad Medicine” (1985), “Beverly Hills Cop II” (1987), “Problem Child” (1990), “Problem Child 2” (1991), “Highway to Hell” (1991), “Saved By The Bell: Wedding In Las Vegas” (1994), “Double Dragon” (1994), “Back by Midnight” (2004), “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” (2004), and “The Comedian” (2016). He appeared as himself in films like “Life, Animated” (2016) and the documentary “Gilbert” (2017).

As a voice actor, Gottfried voiced Iago the Parrot in “Aladdin” (1992) and its sequels, Berkeley Beetle in “Thumbelina” (1994), and Compulsive Dog in “Dr. Dolittle” (1998). He appeared on reality TV shows like “Celebrity Wife Swap” and “Celebrity Apprentice.” In April 2023, he made a posthumous appearance on Adult Swim’s “Royal Crackers.”

Gilbert Gottfried Cameo Earnings

Gottfried was one of the most popular and highest-paid celebrities on Cameo, earning several million dollars a year by creating thousands of personalized messages. He recorded over 12,000 messages for fans, with only Brian Baumgartner (Kevin from “The Office”) reportedly earning more.

Personal Life

Gottfried met Dara Kravitz at a Grammy Awards party in the late 1990s. They married in 2007 and had two children, a daughter named Lily and a son named Max. The family lived in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

Gilbert Gottfried Cause of Death

Gilbert Gottfried died on April 12, 2022, from recurrent ventricular tachycardia complicated by type II myotonic dystrophy. He was posthumously inducted into the Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Awards’ Monster Kid Hall of Fame.

