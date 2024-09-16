What Was Joan Rivers Net Worth At Death?

Joan Rivers, the iconic comedian, actress, and television host, had an estimated net worth of $150 million at the time of her passing in 2014. Known for her sharp wit and fearless comedy, Rivers enjoyed a career that spanned over five decades. Beginning her career in the late 1950s, Joan made her mark in various media, including stand-up, television, film, and theater. Her success extended beyond comedy, as she became a trailblazing entrepreneur and the first woman to host her own late-night talk show.

Early Life

Born Joan Alexandra Molinsky on June 8, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, Joan was raised in a Russian-Jewish household with one sister. Her love for drama and theater developed early, although she struggled with body image issues throughout her life. After high school, Joan attended Connecticut College and later transferred to Barnard College, where she earned a degree in English literature and anthropology in 1955. Before launching her career in entertainment, she held various jobs, including working as a tour guide and a fashion consultant. Upon advice from her agent, Joan adopted the stage name “Rivers.”

Comedy and Television Career

Joan Rivers began performing in New York City during the late 1950s, appearing in comedy clubs and Off-Broadway productions. Her breakthrough came in the 1960s when she appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, which opened doors to numerous television appearances. Rivers continued to rise to prominence throughout the 1970s and 80s, making her mark in the stand-up scene and ultimately landing her own talk show, The Joan Rivers Show, in 1989. This show earned her an Emmy Award and solidified her place as a pioneering female host.

In the 2000s, Joan transitioned into fashion commentary, becoming a familiar face on the red carpet. She signed a multi-million-dollar contract with the TV Guide Channel, where she critiqued celebrity fashion. Rivers also found success in voice acting, contributing to animated films and television shows.

Entrepreneurship

Beyond comedy, Joan Rivers was a savvy entrepreneur. She created multiple successful business ventures, including her own jewelry and beauty lines. Her entrepreneurial spirit helped her amass a considerable fortune, contributing significantly to her overall net worth.

Joan Rivers Relationships

Joan Rivers experienced personal tragedies alongside her professional triumphs. She was briefly married in 1955, but her most well-known relationship was with Edgar Rosenberg, whom she married in 1965. Together, they had one daughter, Melissa Rivers. Sadly, Edgar committed suicide in 1987, just days after Joan asked for a divorce. In the years following his death, Joan admitted that their marriage was fraught with difficulties and that she had considered taking her own life during that period.

Passing

In 2014, Joan Rivers underwent a routine medical procedure that resulted in complications. She stopped breathing during the procedure, leading to brain damage and her eventual death. An investigation revealed that the medical clinic made numerous mistakes, including administering the wrong dosage of anesthetic and failing to monitor her condition properly. Joan’s daughter, Melissa Rivers, filed a malpractice lawsuit, which was eventually settled for an undisclosed amount.

Real Estate

Joan Rivers owned several luxurious properties, including her renowned New York City condo, which was sold for $28 million in 2020. The ornate residence, reminiscent of the Palace of Versailles, featured lavish decor, crystal chandeliers, and breathtaking views of Manhattan. Additionally, Joan owned a farm in Connecticut, which she bought for $1.438 million and later sold for $4.5 million.

