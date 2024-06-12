What Was Stephen Hawking Net Worth

Stephen Hawking, the renowned English theoretical physicist, cosmologist, and author, had a net worth of $20 million at the time of his death. Known for his groundbreaking work in theoretical physics and cosmology, he served as the director of research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge and held the prestigious position of Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge from 1979 to 2009. Hawking passed away on March 13, 2018, at the age of 76.

Early Life

Stephen William Hawking was born on January 8, 1942, in Oxford, United Kingdom, to Frank and Isobel Eileen Hawking. His early education began at London’s Byron House School, where he struggled with reading, later attributing this to the school’s progressive teaching methods. He then attended St. Albans High School for Girls for a few months before moving to St. Albans School. Encouraged by his family’s emphasis on education, Hawking, with the help of his math teacher, constructed a rudimentary computer using various household items.

Hawking’s innate talent for science and mathematics led him to pursue a degree in mathematics at Oxford, where he began his studies in 1959 at the age of 17. Despite initial challenges, he graduated with honors in physics. After a trip to Iran, he commenced graduate work at Cambridge in 1962. Though he faced difficulties during his first year, he eventually wrote his thesis on black holes, earning his Ph.D. in 1966 with a focus on general relativity and cosmology.

Stephen Hawking Career

Hawking’s success extended beyond academia, reaching a broad audience through his popular science books. His most famous work, “A Brief History of Time,” remained on the bestseller list for an unprecedented 237 weeks. His research on black holes, particularly the discovery of Hawking Radiation, established him as a leading figure in the scientific community.

In his controversial book “The Grand Design” (2010), Hawking argued against the notion of divine creation, asserting that the Big Bang was a consequence of the laws of physics. His impact on science was recognized globally, including being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States. He also gained public attention through appearances on shows like “The Big Bang Theory” and through innovative studies like the iBrain, which aimed to aid ALS sufferers.

Health Issues

While in graduate school, Hawking was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease that gradually paralyzed him over decades. Despite doctors’ initial prognosis of two years to live, Hawking’s condition progressed more slowly, allowing him to continue his work. Although he eventually became almost entirely paralyzed and relied on a speech-generating device, his contributions to science and public discourse remained profound throughout his life.

Personal Life

Stephen Hawking met Jane Wilde in 1962, and they married in 1965. The couple had three children: Robert, Lucy, and Timothy. As Hawking’s fame grew, so did the pressures on their marriage, leading to their separation in 1990. Hawking then married his nurse, Elaine Mason, in 1995. This marriage also ended in divorce in 2006, after which he rekindled closer relationships with Jane and his children.

Hawking held strong views on various topics, including the existence of extraterrestrial life. He believed that given the universe’s vastness, aliens likely exist but cautioned against contacting them, fearing they might exploit Earth’s resources. An atheist, Hawking maintained that the universe operates according to scientific laws, without the need for a divine creator.

Stephen Hawking Net Worth

Stephen Hawking net worth was $20 million.