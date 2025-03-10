What Was Virgil Abloh Net Worth When He Died?

Virgil Abloh, the visionary fashion designer, artist, and DJ, had a net worth of $100 million at the time of his passing in November 2021. As the founder of Off-White and the artistic director of Louis Vuitton, Abloh revolutionized the luxury streetwear industry. His influence extended beyond fashion, with collaborations across music, furniture, and high-end branding.

Virgil Abloh Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth September 30, 1980 Place of Birth Rockford, Illinois Nationality American Profession Designer, Artist, DJ

Early Life

Born on September 30, 1980, in Rockford, Illinois, Virgil Abloh was the son of Ghanaian immigrants. He pursued civil engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 2002, before earning a Master of Architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT). While at IIT, he developed an interest in fashion, launching a blog called The Brilliance and experimenting with T-shirt designs.

Virgil Abloh Career Breakthrough with Kanye West

Abloh’s career took a major leap when he interned at Fendi in Rome, where he met Kanye West. Their collaboration led to Abloh becoming the creative director of DONDA, Kanye’s design agency, in 2010.

A year later, he served as the artistic director for Jay-Z and Kanye West’s album “Watch the Throne”, cementing his reputation in the creative world.

Off-White

In 2013, Abloh launched Off-White, a Milan-based luxury streetwear brand known for its signature quotation marks, capitalized branding, and zip-tie details. The label gained global recognition, debuting womenswear at Paris Fashion Week in 2014. His collaborations with Nike (“The Ten”), IKEA (furniture and tote bags), and Rimowa (luggage) further solidified Off-White’s status as a cultural phenomenon.

In July 2021, LVMH acquired a 60% stake in Off-White, expanding Abloh’s influence across multiple industries, including alcohol brands like Hennessy and Dom Pérignon. At the time of the acquisition, Off-White had 56 retail locations across 40 countries.

Louis Vuitton

Abloh made history in March 2018 when he was appointed the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line, becoming the first Black American to lead a French luxury fashion house. His designs blended high fashion with streetwear, redefining modern luxury.

Virgil Abloh Net Worth and Salary

At the time of his death, Virgil Abloh net worth stood at $100 million .

. His base salary at LVMH was $10 million per year .

. Off-White’s acquisition by LVMH in 2021 further increased his financial success.

Personal Life

Abloh married his high school sweetheart in 2009, and they had two children together. He kept his private life out of the spotlight, focusing on his career and creative pursuits.

Tragically, Virgil Abloh passed away on November 28, 2021, after a private battle with cancer. His legacy continues to inspire the worlds of fashion, music, and design, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.