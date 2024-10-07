What Was Vontae Davis Net Worth When He Died?

Vontae Davis, a former professional football player, had an estimated net worth of $16 million at the time of his death. Davis enjoyed a successful NFL career from 2009 to 2018, playing for teams such as the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and Buffalo Bills. Despite an early retirement, Davis accumulated substantial wealth and achieved multiple accolades, including two Pro Bowl selections. Tragically, he passed away on April 1, 2024, at the age of 35.

Early Life

Born on May 27, 1988, in Washington, DC, Vontae Davis grew up in a family of athletes, with his younger brother Vernon Davis also becoming an NFL star. Vontae attended Dunbar High School, where he excelled in both football and track. His impressive 38 tackles and eight interceptions in his senior year garnered him numerous awards, highlighting his potential as a top football talent. His speed and agility were also evident in track, where he became one of the district’s leading sprinters.

Collegiate Career at the University of Illinois

Davis continued his athletic career at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, playing for the Fighting Illini football team. As a freshman, he was named the team’s Rookie of the Year after posting 30 tackles and an interception. His standout performance in the 2007 Rose Bowl, where he recorded 13 tackles, solidified his reputation as one of the most promising players in college football. After his junior year in 2008, Davis declared for the NFL Draft.

Vontae Davis NFL Career and Salary

Miami Dolphins

In the 2009 NFL Draft, Davis was selected 25th overall by the Miami Dolphins. He quickly made an impact, recording 47 solo tackles, 11 pass deflections, and four interceptions in his rookie season, earning him a spot on the Pro Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie Team. Davis continued as a key player for the Dolphins, though he faced some injuries and setbacks, particularly in the 2011 season.

Indianapolis Colts

Davis’s career reached new heights when he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. Despite missing some games due to injuries, he became the team’s top cornerback, recording impressive stats throughout his tenure. His standout season came in 2014 when he led the NFL with the lowest opposing passer rating of 38.8, earning him his first Pro Bowl selection. Davis was named to the Pro Bowl again in 2015 after another stellar season. His career with the Colts was highly successful, though it ended in 2017 when he underwent surgery for a groin injury.

Buffalo Bills

In early 2018, Davis signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Buffalo Bills, with $3.5 million guaranteed. However, his time with the team was brief. In a move that shocked the sports world, Davis abruptly retired at halftime during a Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, stating that he was “done” with the NFL. By the time of his retirement, Davis had earned more than $50 million in career earnings before taxes, agent fees, and other expenses.

Though controversial, Davis later described his decision to retire early as one of the best choices he ever made, prioritizing his long-term health and well-being.

Personal Life

In 2015, Davis married his longtime girlfriend, Megan Harpe. The couple led a private life, with Vontae focusing on his post-NFL ventures and family. In terms of real estate, Davis made several notable transactions, including purchasing a $1.1 million lagoon-front mansion in Davie, Florida, in 2010. He sold this property in 2020 for $915,000. In 2018, Davis purchased a luxurious $2.395 million home in Southwest Ranches, Florida, which was listed for sale in 2024 for $4.3 million following his passing.

Death

On April 1, 2024, Vontae Davis tragically passed away at the age of 35.

