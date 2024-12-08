Where is Assad?

The whereabouts of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad remain unknown amid the dramatic fall of Damascus to rebel forces.

Reports suggest that Assad left the capital on Sunday, but his destination remains a mystery. According to two senior army officers, a Syrian Air flight departed Damascus airport at the same time rebel forces reportedly gained control of the city.

A Mysterious Flight

Data from Flightradar showed the aircraft initially headed towards Syria’s coastal region, an Alawite stronghold and traditional Assad family bastion. However, the plane abruptly changed course mid-flight and flew in the opposite direction for several minutes before disappearing from radar. It remains unclear who was on board.

Two Syrian sources raised speculation that Assad might have perished in a potential plane crash, citing the unexpected U-turn and subsequent disappearance from radar. Adding to the uncertainty, Syria’s military command notified officers that Assad’s 24-year reign has come to an end following the swift rebel offensive.

Reactions from Global Leaders

U.S. President Joe Biden

The White House issued a statement emphasizing that President Biden and his team are closely monitoring the unfolding events in Syria while maintaining close communication with regional allies.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump

On X (formerly Twitter), Trump declared, “Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. Russia and Iran are in weakened states—one due to Ukraine and a bad economy, the other because of Israel and its fighting success.”

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani

Tajani expressed concern over the situation in Syria, stating on X, “I am following the developments with great attention. I am in constant contact with our embassy in Damascus and the Prime Minister’s office. An emergency meeting has been convened at the Foreign Ministry.”

The End of an Era?

The uncertainty surrounding Assad’s fate coincides with a lightning-fast rebel offensive that has reshaped Syria’s political landscape in mere days. With Assad’s rule potentially at an end, the question remains: where is he now, and what does the future hold for Syria?