Whitney Cummings Siblings: All About Ashley and Kevin Cummings

Whitney Cummings is an American stand-up comedian, actress, writer, producer, director and podcaster.

She grew up in a challenging environment marked by her parents’ divorce and a dysfunctional, alcoholic household.

Cummings began her career in stand-up comedy in 2004 after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania.

She gained recognition with her Comedy Central Roasts and her own sitcoms, Whitney and 2 Broke Girls, which she created and executive produced.

Since then, Cummings has released four hour-long stand-up specials, including Money Shot, I Love You, I’m Your Girlfriend and Can I Touch It?

She has also acted in films and TV shows, directed the movie The Female Brain and published a book titled I’m Fine…And Other Lies.

In 2018, Cummings served as a producer and writer for the ABC revival of Roseanne.

She currently hosts a podcast called Good For You and continues to perform stand-up comedy.

Siblings

Whitney’s older sister Ashley is about 5 years her senior.

Ashley has struggled with addiction issues and alcoholism over the years, which has been very challenging for the family.

In her memoir I’m Fine…And Other Lies, Whitney describes Ashley as “the most brilliant, talented, and tortured person I’ve ever known”.

Ashley has been in and out of rehab, and Whitney has spoken openly about the difficulties of growing up with an alcoholic sibling.

Whitney also has an older half-brother named Kevin from her father’s previous marriage.

Kevin is significantly older than Whitney, as he was born from her father’s first marriage.

Not much is publicly known about Kevin, as Whitney has mentioned him briefly in interviews but keeps details about their relationship private.

Growing up with a dysfunctional family dynamic, including her parents’ divorce and her sister’s substance abuse issues, seems to have had a profound impact on Whitney Cummings.

She has channeled those experiences into her comedy and writing, using humor as a coping mechanism. Her openness about her family struggles has resonated with many fans.

Career

Cummings began her stand-up comedy career in 2004 after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania.

She gained recognition through appearances on shows like Chelsea Lately and the Comedy Central Roasts.

In 2011, Cummings created and starred in the NBC sitcom Whitney, which ran for two seasons before being canceled in 2013.

Around the same time, she co-created the CBS sitcom, 2 Broke Girls, which ran for six seasons until 2017.

Cummings has released four hour-long stand-up specials Money Shot, I Love You, I’m Your Girlfriend and Can I Touch It?

Her specials have been released on Comedy Central, HBO, and Netflix.

In addition to her comedy work, Cummings has acted in films like Unforgettable and The Wedding Ringer.

She made her directorial debut with the 2017 comedy film The Female Brain, which she also wrote and starred in.

From 2018 to 2019, Cummings served as a producer and writer for the ABC revival of Roseanne, though she left the project before its cancellation.

She currently hosts a podcast called Good For You.

Awards and accolades

Cummings has received several awards and accolades over the course of her career.

In 2012, she won the Women’s Image Network Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on the sitcom, Whitney.

More recently, in 2021, Cummings was nominated for Best Podcast Host at The Ambies for her show, Bunga Bunga.

She has also been recognized by the Shorty Awards, receiving a nomination in the Comedy category in 2019.

Perhaps most notably, in 2022, Cummings was the recipient of the prestigious Rodney Respect Award from the Los Angeles City College Foundation.

This honor is “bestowed upon individuals whose creativity has left a unique mark on the history of comedy”, underscoring the impact and influence Cummings has had in the industry.