WHO Africa Regional Director-Elect, Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, Dies In India

Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, Tanzania’s newly elected regional director for the World Health Organization (WHO) in Africa, has died at the age of 55.

Dr. Ndugulile passed away on Wednesday morning in India, where he was undergoing treatment. Tanzania’s Speaker of Parliament confirmed the news, though the exact nature of his illness has not been disclosed.

Dr. Ndugulile, a trained medical doctor and lawmaker, was set to assume his role as WHO’s Africa Regional Director in February 2024.

He was elected to the position in August, succeeding Botswana’s Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, who served two five-year terms.

Dr. Ndugulile was widely recognized for his contributions to public health and his principled leadership, particularly during Tanzania’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the country’s Deputy Minister for Health in 2020, he took a firm stance on evidence-based health measures, often clashing with the late President John Magufuli’s scepticism about the virus.

During his tenure, Dr. Ndugulile promoted preventive measures, such as mask-wearing and discouraging unproven traditional remedies like herbal steam inhalation, which President Magufuli had publicly endorsed.

His outspoken approach ultimately led to his dismissal in May 2020, but his commitment to public health remained unwavering.

Dr. Ndugulile rejoined government leadership in December 2020 as Minister of Communication and Information Technology, a position he held until Magufuli’s death in 2021.

Before venturing into politics in 2010, Dr. Ndugulile held several key roles in Tanzania’s health sector.

He was instrumental in establishing the National Blood Transfusion Services in 2006, serving as its founding program manager.

He also worked with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in South Africa, gaining valuable international experience.

As a legislator, he represented the Kigamboni constituency in Dar es Salaam and held positions in the health and communication ministries, earning a reputation for his dedication to both governance and healthcare.

Tanzania proposed Dr. Ndugulile for the WHO role earlier this year, citing his extensive experience in global health and governance.

Following his election, he expressed his determination to work towards a healthier Africa, stating, “I promise to work with you, and I believe that together we can build a healthier Africa.”

Tributes have poured in from global leaders and institutions.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed shock and sadness at Dr. Ndugulile’s death, describing it as a significant loss for global health.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan also conveyed her condolences to his family and praised his commitment to public service.

Outgoing WHO Africa Regional Director Dr. Matshidiso Moeti called his death an “immense loss,” acknowledging his potential to bring transformative leadership to the organization.