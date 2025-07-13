Who is Aldrine Alvine Kibet

Born on June 13, 2006, Aldrine Kibet (often referred to as “Alvine”) first made headlines in August 2023 during the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) Games in Kakamega. Representing St. Anthony’s Boys Kitale, he smashed records—25 goals and 27 assists—leading his team to a national title and earning MVP of the tournament

His heroics earned him the LG/SJAK Sports Personality of the Month in September 2023 and a heartfelt send‑off in his village ahead of his move to Spain

In late 2023, Kibet joined the Nàstic Sports Academy in Tarragona under a scholarship. Transitioning from school-level dominance into the disciplined European academy system, he adapted quickly. He credited his growth to top‑tier facilities, structured training schedules, gym work, mental coaching, and tactical education—his versatility now spans from Number 6 to Number 9 roles on the pitch

In October 2024, he scored 4 goals in 5 matches at the CECAFA U‑20 Championship, helping Kenya reach the semifinals.

In May 2024, he was named MVP and top scorer at the Valladolid International Cup in Madrid: 6 goals and 3 assists, including a hat-trick against AC Milan’s youth side

His exploits also attracted attention from scouts at Real Madrid and Barcelona, and he’s stated a clear ambition: “playing for Barcelona someday”.

Recent updates indicate that Kibet is poised to sign with Celta Vigo, joining their youth or reserve side in the 2025 season. His official profile now lists him under the club, marking a major milestone in his burgeoning career.

At just 19, he is set to step into one of Europe’s most competitive environments—Celta Vigo in La Liga—putting him on a fast track toward top-flight football.

This is where the Journey to Spain started for Aldrin Kibet. Scouted by former Harambee stars player David Kenga who works for Nastic Academy in Spain. Now his parents are airborne to Spain to witness his unveiling as a La Liga player on Tuesday. Boy is only 18…. pic.twitter.com/MOYdPtjgLi — @MikeOkinyi HSC (@MikeOkinyi) July 13, 2025