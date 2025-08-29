Why Cheltenham Tribute Festival Was Cancelled

A tribute festival has been cancelled just days before it was due to happen, with its organiser withdrawing its application for a licence.

About 4,500 tickets were sold for Cheltenham Tribute Festival, which was due to happen at Cheltenham Racecourse on Saturday and include tributes to Queen, The Killers, Dua Lipa and more.

Organiser Social Eats Events said it did not allow long enough for its application to be considered by Cheltenham Borough Council.

It added tickets would be valid for a rescheduled date, with ticket sellers Skiddle set to be in touch about refund options.

The cancellation comes after the event faced being barred from going ahead due to fears it would cause significant public nuisance.

Environmental protection officers at Cheltenham and Tewkesbury Borough councils called for the application to be refused.

“In hindsight, we recognise that the three-month window allowed for the licensing process was not sufficient, and we sincerely apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause,” the organisers said.

A spokesperson for Cheltenham Borough Council said public safety and noise concerns had not been addressed by the organiser.

“The safety advisory group clearly communicated these concerns to both the event organiser and the racecourse as landowners,” they added.

“The event organiser has taken the decision to cancel the event and, as a result, has also withdrawn the licensing application which meant the licensing hearing was no longer necessary.”