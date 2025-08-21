Why EACC has summoned Garissa governor Jama

The anti graft agency wants Garissa governor Nathif Jama to among others explain claims of irregular payroll of 300 employees at the county.

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission also wants to find out from him claims of conflict of interest in awarding tenders to his brother and nephew.

He is also being investigated over claims of unexplained wealth in Eastleigh, Garissa and Lavington in Nairobi, sources said.

Jama refused to comment on the claims.

He said he will face the investigation team.

The anti-graft agency summoned Jama to record a statement in relation to investigations touching on the management of public funds and staff recruitment at the county.

In a letter dated August 19, 2025, signed by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Director of Investigations Paschal Mweu, the Commission indicated that the inquiry covers the period between October 2022 and June 2024.

The governor was asked to appear at the Commission’s Integrity Centre offices in Nairobi on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. for an interview and formal statement recording.

“To facilitate the investigation, kindly avail yourself for interview and statement recording at our Nairobi Integrity Centre offices located at Jakaya Kikwete/Valley Road junction on 25th August, 2025 at 10.00 a.m.,” the letter stated.

The correspondence, copied to the Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, was also stamped as received by the Council of Governors’ Records Management Office on August 20, 2025.

The Commission did not disclose the specific details of the inquiry but stressed that the summons forms part of ongoing investigations and that due process would be observed.

EACC has in the past conducted similar inquiries into several county governments across the country, often focusing on areas such as procurement, recruitment, and the handling of devolved funds.