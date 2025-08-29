Why Jessie J Cancelled Tour Dates

Jessie J has rearranged and cancelled upcoming tour dates after revealing she needs to undergo further cancer treatment.

The 37-year-old, who told fans in June that she had undergone surgery to remove one of her breasts, says she needs to “have a second surgery”.

Speaking on Instagram, she said the procedure would be “nothing too serious” but “has to be done by the end of the year”.

The operation falls in the middle of her upcoming European tour dates in October, which she says will be rearranged, whilst her US shows have to be cancelled due to calendar clashes.

“I’m so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad,” she said in a video. “But I need to be better, I need to be healed and this is the right decision to make,” she added.

The singer, who has more than 14 million followers on Instagram, has been open about her cancer diagnosis.

She said she had a mastectomy after an early cancer diagnosis, with following tests revealing at the time there had been no further spread of the disease.

The singer also said she was due to undergo reconstructive surgery to make her breasts look more similar, adding that there was “lots of healing to go”.

Her most recent Instagram post did not divulge what the surgery would be for, but she reassured fans she would be back performing again soon.