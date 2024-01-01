Why Kanye West Is Selling Malibu Mansion

Kanye West has decided to part ways with his Malibu mansion, currently undergoing renovations, and listed it for sale at a staggering $53 million.

The catalyst for this decision? The gray-colored walls that dominate the partially-renovated residence. According to insider sources cited by Daily Mail, Kanye is particular about his color preferences, favoring earth tones and warm hues.

“Ye prefers earth tones, muddy colors from silt to loam but never too cold and nothing visually draining like a clay,” source revealed.

Kanye’s distinctive taste even led his team to collect soil samples from various locations worldwide for color references. Unfortunately, the current gray shade of the mansion did not meet his expectations.

Architect Tadao Ando crafted the home, with Kanye acquiring it for $57 million in 2021. Known for his minimalist aesthetic, Kanye took charge of the renovation, removing walls, doors, windows, and plumbing for a more streamlined appearance.

Kanye West’s Malibu Mansion Up for Grabs

However, the property has become entangled in legal woes as former contractor Tony Saxon filed a lawsuit against Kanye. Saxon alleges labor code violations, $1 million in unpaid wages, and damages. According to Saxon, Kanye dismissed him in November 2021 after refusing to remove windows and electrical wiring. Saxon claimed Kanye envisioned a Bat Cave-like space with no electricity, only plants, candles, and battery lights.

Also Read: Kanye West Returns To Instagram After Eight-Month Hiatus

Kanye has denied these allegations through his attorneys, stating, “Defendant denies generally and specifically each and every allegation contained in the complaint.” The legal battle adds another layer of complexity to the artist’s decision to part with his Malibu mansion.