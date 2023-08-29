Why The “The Idol” Celebrity TV Drama Was cancelled

In a dramatic twist that mirrors the on-screen turmoil of its characters, the TV drama “The Idol” has reportedly met its untimely demise.

The music industry satire, headlined by Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, has been riddled with negative reviews and a lackluster audience response since its debut.

Now, amidst growing speculations, the show’s cancellation has been confirmed, according to studio HBO.

The show’s journey was marked by anticipation and high hopes when it was first announced. Created by the mastermind behind “Euphoria,” Sam Levinson, “The Idol” promised to delve into the intriguing world of pop culture.

The narrative revolved around Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, a popstar entangled with the enigmatic nightclub impresario Tedros, portrayed by The Weeknd himself, who also played a role in the show’s creation.

Despite initial excitement, reports of behind-the-scenes turmoil quickly overshadowed the show’s potential. Allegations of production difficulties and a tense working atmosphere emerged, leading to a press conference where the cast felt compelled to defend the show’s prospects.

Levinson boldly predicted that “The Idol” would be the season’s breakout hit, an optimism that proved misplaced.

The tide turned quickly when the show premiered, as critics lambasted it with scathing reviews. From accusations of shallowness to alleged misogyny, the show faced a torrent of criticism.

It was even dubbed “the worst programme ever made” and “toe-curlingly naff” by some critics. Currently boasting a mere 19% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, “The Idol” failed to live up to its early promise.

The unraveling of the show was further exacerbated when HBO cut its initial six-episode run down to five. This decision fueled rumors of its cancellation, which ultimately proved to be accurate. HBO confirmed that “The Idol” would not be renewed for a second season.

A spokesperson from HBO acknowledged the show as one of its “most provocative original programmes” and expressed gratitude for the audience’s response, yet indicated that the decision to forgo a second season was a collective one.

While the curtain has fallen on “The Idol,” its stars are pursuing new ventures. The Weeknd has returned to his musical endeavors with stadium gigs worldwide.

Lily-Rose Depp is set to grace the screen in the upcoming vampire film “Nosferatu.” As for Sam Levinson, he’s busy working on the third season of “Euphoria,” though its release is uncertain due to ongoing Hollywood strikes and the unfortunate passing of actor Angus Cloud, who portrayed Fezco in the series.

