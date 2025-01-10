Wilbert Montgomery Siblings: A Closer Look at the Former NFL Player’s Family Tree

Wilbert Montgomery is a former American football running back born on September 16, 1954, in Greenville, Mississippi.

He played in the NFL for nine years, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles and briefly with the Detroit Lions.

Montgomery was a standout at Abilene Christian University, setting records and helping his team win the NAIA Division I National Championship in 1973.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996.

Montgomery also had a successful coaching career, winning two Super Bowls as a running backs coach with the St. Louis Rams and Baltimore Ravens.

Siblings

Wilbert comes from a large family with 11 siblings. His family includes nine brothers and two sisters.

Among his brothers, four played in the NFL: Fred, Cleotha, Tyrone, and Wilbert himself.

His sisters are Marsha Linn Montgomery Pruitt and Rosalyn Montgomery Williams. The family’s football talent is notable, with several members achieving success in the sport.

College career

Montgomery’s college career was marked by significant achievements.

Initially, he attended Jackson State University but transferred to Abilene Christian University, a move that proved pivotal in his career.

At Abilene Christian, Montgomery transitioned from defense to offense, which allowed him to showcase his skills as a running back.

He had an incredible collegiate career, setting numerous records, including scoring 37 touchdowns as a freshman.

His performance was instrumental in helping Abilene Christian win the 1973 NAIA Division I National Championship.

By the end of his college career, Montgomery had accumulated over 3,000 yards and scored a collegiate record of 76 touchdowns.

Montgomery’s achievements at Abilene Christian earned him recognition and accolades.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996, a testament to his outstanding college career. This honor highlighted his impact on the sport during his time at Abilene Christian.

NFL career

Montgomery was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 1977 NFL Draft.

Initially, he played a part-time role but quickly established himself as a key player.

In 1978, Montgomery had a breakout season, rushing for 1,220 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns.

This performance marked the beginning of his successful tenure with the Eagles.

He continued to excel with the Eagles, earning two Pro Bowl selections.

Montgomery was known for his speed, agility, and ability to make big plays. His leadership and performance were crucial in helping the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in 1980.

After seven seasons with the Eagles, Montgomery played briefly for the Detroit Lions in 1985 before retiring from professional football.

His NFL career was marked by his impressive speed and elusiveness on the field.

Following his retirement as a player, Montgomery transitioned into coaching.

He had a successful coaching career, serving as a running backs coach for several teams, including the St. Louis Rams and Baltimore Ravens, with whom he won two Super Bowls.

Accolades

One of his most notable honors is his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996.

This recognition was largely due to his outstanding achievements at Abilene Christian University, where he set the NAIA record for touchdowns with 76.

His induction into the Hall of Fame is a testament to his impact on college football.

Montgomery is also a charter member of the Philadelphia Eagles Honor Roll, inducted in 1987. This honor recognizes his significant contributions to the team during his playing career.

Additionally, he has been recognized by his alma mater, Abilene Christian University, with the Alumni Citation Award in 1979.

He is also part of the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame, further highlighting his achievements in college.

Montgomery’s accolades extend beyond his college and NFL career. He was inducted into the Lone Star Conference Hall of Honor in 1996 for his achievements in the conference.

More recently, he was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2019, honoring his contributions to sports in his home state.

As a coach, Montgomery achieved great success, playing in Super Bowl XV as a player and coaching in three others.

He won two Super Bowls with the St. Louis Rams and Baltimore Ravens, further cementing his legacy in the sport.