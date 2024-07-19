Will Former Kenyan Cabinet Secretaries Face Fresh Vetting After Presidential Re-nomination?

Recent developments have clarified the vetting process for Cabinet Secretaries following the President’s dissolution of the Cabinet. Contrary to earlier expectations, former Cabinet Secretaries who have been re-nominated will not undergo fresh vetting and will resume their offices immediately.

The President of Kenya recently dissolved his Cabinet, prompting a reshuffle. Some former Cabinet Secretaries were re-nominated to serve in the new Cabinet. Traditionally, this would involve a fresh vetting process by the National Assembly to ensure the nominees meet the current standards of qualification, integrity, and suitability.

A recent tweet from a member of parliament has confirmed that former Cabinet Secretaries will not be subjected to a new vetting process. They will resume their roles with immediate effect. The legal requirement for vetting applies only to new Cabinet Secretary nominees, not to those who have previously served and have been re-nominated.

Only the new CS nominees are required by law to undergo vetting. — Hon. George Peter Kaluma, CBS. MP. (@gpdkaluma) July 19, 2024

Vetting Process for New Nominees

Nomination by the President: The President nominates new individuals to serve as Cabinet Secretaries. Submission to Parliament: The list of new nominees is submitted to the National Assembly. Public Participation: The public can submit views or objections regarding the new nominees. Parliamentary Committee Review: The Committee on Appointments conducts hearings to evaluate the new nominees. Report and Approval: The committee prepares a report and the National Assembly votes on the approval of new nominees. Formal Appointment: After parliamentary approval, the President formally appoints the new Cabinet Secretaries.

While the re-nominated former Cabinet Secretaries will step back into their roles without additional vetting, the process for new nominees remains rigorous to ensure they meet the standards required for their positions.