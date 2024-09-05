‘Sultana’ Actress Winnie Bwire Succumbs To Cancer

Sultana actress Winnie Ndubi Bwire has died.

The family announced her passing on Thursday morning.

The actress lost her battle with cancer while receiving treatment in Turkey.

“It is with a heavy heart and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce Winfred Bwire Ndubi lost her battle to cancer on 5th September 2024 while undergoing treatment in Turkey,” the family said in a statement.

The family expressed gratitude to everyone who supported the actress during her fight against the devastating illness.

They added that further details will be shared at a later time.

“We thank you all for your overwhelming support, prayers and generous giving during her treatment. We will share more details in due course.”

Her passing comes just a month after she made a public appeal for financial assistance to continue her cancer treatment.

Ndubi had been seeking Sh5 million to cover the treatment expenses, including accommodation and meals during her stay.

In her final video, shared on her social media on August 14, the actress explained that she had been responding well to the medication until she began suffering from its side effects.

“You wouldn’t believe it—it has over 41 side effects, and you never know which one will hit. You experience some of them at different times, and it keeps changing,” she said.

She shared that her doctors had advised her to stop the medication.

Although she had obtained visas for treatment abroad, she explained that financial challenges had prevented her from proceeding.

“If you can support me, I have nothing to give in return, but you will save my life. I didn’t want this video to be emotional; I wanted it to be filled with hope,” she said.

“Right now, I’m so frustrated by how expensive healthcare is. Every time I feel like I’ve made ten steps forward, it’s like I’m being dragged back eight steps. Thank you so much for praying for me.”