Withdraw the IEBC cases to pave way for its reconstitution, Mudavadi says

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi Sunday called on the petitioners who moved to court to withdraw their cases to pave way for the reconstitution of the electoral body.

The reconstitution of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has stalled for months now threatening the polls programs.

Mudavadi said the urgency of the matter has continuously suffered a blow due to the delays surrounded by court cases.

He has called out on those apportioning blame on President William Ruto with false claims that he is behind the delay to have a new electoral body in place.

“Let us put it in proper perspective. It is not the government of Kenya that is delaying the re-constitution of IEBC. The government of Kenya did not move to court. It is a section of Kenyans who have moved to court and it is their right to do so,” he said.

“We must follow the rule of law and that is what President Ruto is doing. In case there is any delay then why can’t we allow the courts time to sort out this matter?”

He was speaking at Cheptais High School grounds in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County during the interdenominational prayer service also attended by Ruto, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka among other national and local leaders.

Mudavadi said the individuals behind the court cases are well known and at the appropriate time he will speak to the persons who have put the reconstitution process to limbo.

He noted that the whole idea is well crafted and choreographed with the idea to instill fear and make Kenyans start casting doubt on the legitimacy of the forthcoming 2027 general election.

“We know there is a concerted effort to attempt and delegitimize the election of 2027 ahead of time. So, the idea is to start casting doubt,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi was remorseful to the constituents whom up to now do not have elected representatives as a result of lack of an electoral body to oversee the by-elections in their regions.

“We are now telling the petitioners who took the cases on IEBC reconstitution to court, to withdraw them, to allow the President room to exercise his constitutional powers and spearhead the reconstitution process as soon as possible.”

Mudavadi stressed that the government fully understands that a functioning IEBC is essential for effective election management in the country.

The NADCO report provided a roadmap for appointing IEBC commissioners, but due to varying opinions, it was delayed into becoming law.

The prolonged delay in hiring of new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners has become a topic of concern as the clock ticks towards 2027.

The IEBC commissioners need to be appointed early enough to start preparing for the 2027 General Election, including the delimitation of boundaries that must be done ahead of the polls.