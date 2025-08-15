Woman aged 101 killed in fire incident in Makueni County

An elderly woman was found dead after being burnt in her house in a tragedy in Mukuyuni area, Makueni County.

Police said the incident happened on August 14 in the morning as Sekuda Mbovu tried to light a fire to make her breakfast.

She fell into the same fire and was badly burnt, dying on the spot. Police said she lived alone in the house at the time of the incident. Her relatives visited her regularly.

The remains were picked up and taken to a local mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations, police said.

Elsewhere in Mwingi’s Kyanika village, a man was killed after a wall collapsed on him. Police said Charles Munyao Mulatya, 52 died after being trapped by the debris of a house he was demolishing on Thursday afternoon.

According to witnesses and police, Mulatya was removing bricks from an abandoned house belonging to his brother when the wall collapsed and trapped him.

The body had visible injuries on the left side of the head and jaws when police arrived at the scene and moved it to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man and his wife are nursing wounds in hospital after they were attacked by a hyena in Oleserian village, Kajiado County.

Their three dogs were killed by the marauding hyena that attacked their home on Thursday morning. The man responded to the scene only to be attacked by the same hyena that bit him on the lower limbs.

His wife responded to the scene and was also bitten in the forearms and thigh. They were taken to a local hospital and admitted in stable condition.

The hyena was later cornered in the area and killed by locals after it killed a goat, police and Kenya Wildlife Service officials said.

Such incidents are common in the area amid calls on KWS to be alert and respond whenever called. The wild animals stray from nearby national parks to villages causing a conflict.