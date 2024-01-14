Woman Dies After Allegedly Jumping from Third Floor in Lang’ata

A 28-year-old woman has died after allegedly jumping from her apartment building on Sunday morning.

According to a police report, Nelvin Museti allegedly jumped from the third floor of Ascort Apartments, Lang’ata.

The incident was reported by the caretaker identified as Mwangi at the Lang’ata Police Station.

The deceased who is said to have been living alone apparently leaped to her death from her balcony at around 5.50 AM.

The report indicated that Ms Museti’s body did not have any physical injuries.

Blood was, however, oozing from her nose.

The scene of incident has since been processed and the body moved to the City Mortuary pending an autopsy.