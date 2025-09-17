Woman fatally stabs son in Moyale

Mystery surrounds the motive of an incident where a woman stabbed and killed her eight-year-old son in Dabel area, Moyale, Marsabit County.

The woman aged 33 escaped the scene after the September 16, 2025 evening incident.

The child died at the Bakata Nursing Home where she had been rushed to after the incident.

Police said they visited the hospital and found the body of the boy lying on bed with a stab wound on the chest. He was a grade two pupil at the Dabel Junior Academy in the area.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Police said they had intensified a search for the woman for grilling to establish more on the murder.

Police officers manning major roadblocks in the area were informed of the incident and asked to be vigilant and stop vehicles for searches.

And police are investigating murder in an incident where a man was shot and killed in an attack by an arrow in Ishiara, Mbeere, Embu County.

The incident happened on September 16 along Kanyuambora-Kamumu road, police said.

The police said Simon Njiru was hawking assorted goods in the area when he was confronted by a suspect and shot in the right side of the breast.

The suspect then tried to remove the arrow in vain as it had stuck in the body of the victim, police and witnesses said.

Police said the suspect escaped from the scene to an unknown destination. The man died on the spot.

The motive of the attack was not immediately established.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Police have intensified patrols in the area with an aim of arresting the suspect for grilling.

Police said they are investigating murder in the incident.