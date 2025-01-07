Woman Found Dead in Her House in Kitengela  

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in her house in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The body of Angeline Muthina was found lying dead in her residential house on Sunday long after she had died.

Police said they are yet to establish the cause of the death.

The woman lived alone in the house. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Elsewhere in Jamhuri area, Kibera, the body of a man aged 35 was found in a thicket. Police said they suspect the victim is a member of the street family.

The body was found near the Kibera-Jamhuri railway line.

Police said the body did not have any visible injuries when it was discovered on Monday January 6 morning.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

In Rarieda, Siaya County, a 33-year-old woman was killed by a crocodile as she fetched water.

A second victim was injured by the reptile.

Police said a crocodile attacked and killed one Elizabeth Akinyi at Wayaga beach.

Police officers visited the scene and established that the deceased was with her daughter fetching water when the crocodile attacked.

The daughter raised an alarm and locals came to her rescue as the animal vanished into the water.

The body was retrieved without the right hand and multiple physical visible injuries.

The body was moved to Madiany mortuary awaiting autopsy.

In Getare area, Nyamira County, a child drowned in a family borehole in a tragedy.

The incident happened in Nyakwerema village on Sunday evening.

The body was found in the about 12-foot deep borehole after a brief search.

The boy had gone missing prompting a search that ended with the discovery of the body in the borehole.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.