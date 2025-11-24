Woman found dead in tea bushes in Kisii

Police are investigating the murder of a 37-year-old woman whose body was found in tea bushes in a village in Ramasha, Kisii County.

She was identified as Elizabeth Kemunto. Police said her body was found in tea bushes about 500 meters from her house.

The body had bruises at the time it was discovered on Sunday afternoon. This was long after her murder.

The body was picked up to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

The motive of the murder was not immediately established and no arrest had been made by Monday, police said.

Elsewhere, police recovered the body of a man who had been missing for four days after his murder in Mutarakwa, Bomet County.

The deceased was identified as Tito Cheruiyot. He was accused of stealing before he was clobbered to death in a house and his body later dumped in a dam in the area, police said.

Four suspects were arrested and led police to Gethsemane waterpoint in Chebole where they recovered the body.

Police said they are pursuing another suspect involved in the murder and moved the body to a local mortuary pending an autopsy.

In Nyamonye, Bondo, Siaya County, the body of one Daniel Akoko was found on a farm. The cause of the death was not immediately established. Police moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Meanwhile, a woman aged 105 was burnt in a fire incident in her house in Kutulo, Mandera County.

Police said the fire was started by a teenage girl who was taking care of the deceased woman identified as Habiba Gonjobo. The deceased had asked the teenage granddaughter to light some fire for her as she was feeling cold.

She heeded the request and left the grass thatched house and went to look for milk to cook for her only to find the structure on fire.

The old woman was burnt to death. The remains were later on Sunday buried in the area amid a probe, police said.