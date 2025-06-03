Woman found murdered after domestic quarrel in Mulot, Narok

A 22-year-old woman was found murdered after she had quarreled with her husband over parental issues in Mulot, Narok County.

The assailant is said to have used a rope to strangle one Naomi Kones.

This is after they had quarreled over when they should sire a child.

Witnesses told police the man used a rope to strangle his wife on June 2.

He later escaped the scene. Police were called to the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending investigations and a hunt for the suspect.

Elsewhere in Transmara, Narok County, a man was found murdered and his body abandoned in a maize plantation.

The incident happened in Olonchani Sub location.

Police said the body had visible bruises on both wrists and neck region.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Namanga, Kajiado County, one Joseph Waithaka was found dead in his rented house after a suspected murder.

Waithaka was also a bodaboda rider Namanga town.

His body was found in the house and covered with a bed sheet.

According to police, they noticed blood oozing from the nose, some injuries on chest near the left breast and on the chin.

The house was untidy with cooked food on the gas cooker and the lights were still on.

The beds were not spread and clothes thrown all over.

The deceased’s wife was away in Nairobi at the time of the incident. Police said she reported the incident in Mowlem in Dandora. She was arrested to help in the probe into the incident.

The body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Police said they want to establish how and why she suspected the man was dead. This was after she made the report to the police. The Nairobi police called a bodaboda rider in Namanga and asked him to go and check if Waithaka was okay.

It was then that the body was discovered.