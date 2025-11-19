Woman found murdered, body dumped in thicket in Kitengela

A woman was found murdered and her body dumped in a thicket in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

Police said a pedestrian along Temple Road discovered the body. The woman had visible injuries on the back of her neck and mouth. She did not have identification documents at the time of the discovery of the body on Tuesday, November 18, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an identification and autopsy.

Elsewhere in Kapkesosio, Bomet County, one Festus Korir, 31 was found murdered in his house.

His body was found lying in a pool of blood in the house and had severe head injuries, police said.

The deceased had earlier on been engaged in a physical fight with his brother leading to the fatal injuries.

Police said the siblings had gone to fetch water from a stream in the area using a donkey when they started to quarrel and fight.

The deceased was hit in the head with a stone and stick leaving him with injuries. They went home while the deceased was bleeding. He was found dead hours later, police said.

The said assailant was arrested pending arraignment for murder, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary for autopsy.

And a 50-year-old woman was burnt to death in a fire incident in Sondu, Kericho County.

Police said the body of Caren Tanui was found in her two-roomed house long after the fire had been contained on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Koisil village. The cause of the fire is yet to be established, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending an investigation and autopsy. Locals said the woman had been sickly and was attending medical sessions in the area.