Woman found murdered in Busia County

Police are investigating the murder of a woman in a village in Teso, Busia County.

The body of the woman was found in Amagoro area long after she had been killed. The body was found on the roadside with an injury the left side of the head which is suspected to have been caused by a blunt object.

The body was discovered Monday July 14 and moved to the mortuary pending autopsy. She is believed to be a Ugandan.

She was the second such incident to happen in the area and affecting a Ugandan, police said.

In Mahiyakalo area, Kakamega County, another Ugandan woman was found murdered. Police said the woman identified as Violet Achieng was found dead on her mattress long after she had been strangled.

The assailant escaped the scene after the murder on Sunday night. The house where the body was had been locked from the outside. Police broke in to remove the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and the arrest of the suspect behind the murder.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

In Khayega, Kakamega County, a man was slashed and killed in an attack. The motive of the July 14 incident is yet to be known, police said.

Two suspects were later arrested over the murder as the body was moved to the mortuary for autopsy.

In Nunguni, Makueni, one Peter Waema Kombo 56 was killed by a person known to him. His body was found lying a deep trench with visible injuries on the head and on his right hand.

A suspect behind the murder was attacked and killed by a mob minutes later. Police said both bodies were later moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.