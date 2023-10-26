Woman in Murder of Nairobi Hospital Finance Boss Maigo Pleads Guilty

A woman charged with the murder of Nairobi Hospital Finance Director Eric Maigo Thursday pleaded guilty.

Anne Adhiambo Ouma alias Nut appeared before a judge and was identified as an adult.

She appeared before High Court judge Kanyi Kimondo and admitted to the offence.

This is after the court clerk read to her three times the offence she is alleged to have committed in Swahili.

The judge, however, warned the accused against the consequences of pleading guilty.

He asked the accused if she knew the allegations leveled against her and she agreed with a ‘ndio’ in Swahili (yes).

“In the interest of justice, I have given her time to consult with her advocates before pleading again,” the judge said.

She was represented by lawyer Samuel Ayora.

The case will be mentioned November 8 for plea taking at Kibera law court.

She was remanded at Langata women’s prison.

She was charged after the prosecution said she was fit to stand trial and age assessment showed she is above 18 years.

The defence lawyers however, argued about her age saying she is still a minor of 17 years.

The prosecution maintained that she is an adult having been assessed by a qualified doctor.

Justice Kimondo directed the issue to be handled by Kibera high court judge Diana Kavedza.

In the charge sheet read in court, Anne is accused that on September 15, at Woodley Estate in Kilimani she killed Eric Maigo.

On Wednesday, Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe closed the miscellaneous application which police had sought more time to detain her pending investigations.

The prosecution had said the investigations they had concluded their investigations and evidence showed that she is linked to the death of Maigo.

Maigo was discovered with stab 25 wounds at his Woodley Estate residence on September 15. The woman was arrested in Kibera a week later.

