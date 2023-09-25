Woman in Murder of Nairobi Hospital Finance Officer Released Due to Lack of Evidence

A woman who had been arrested in the probe into the murder of Nairobi Hospital finance boss Eric Maigo was Monday set free.

A Nairobi court released the woman after the prosecution told Milimani senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi that they have no evidence to charge or even continue detaining the suspect Cynthia Lusego Andalo.

The prosecution had last Monday applied for her to be detained for five days in order to conclude investigations.

The miscellaneous file was closed and the lady was set free.

Maigo, the Acting Finance Chief at Nairobi Hospital was discovered with 25 stab wounds in a pool of blood at his Woodley Estate residence in Nairobi last week.

He will be buried on September 29 at his Keumbu home, in Kisii County. This came as police combed Kibera for the fourth day on Sunday looking for a prime suspect in the murder.

The teenager linked to the cold-blooded murder of Maigo is still hiding in Kibera slums, Nairobi. Police handling the probe say they “missed” her by a whisker on Sunday after she left a house she had spent overnight in the Olympic area.

Witnesses who called the police said they later spotted Anne Adhiambo alias Nut near the Cemetery area and Jamhuri while using a hood to hide her identity.

She was later traced to Riruta Satellite where she visited her aunt before leaving. Detectives believe she is still holed up in the slum and hope to get her soon for grilling.

The detectives combed parts Kibera slums and traced friends and relatives of the 17-year-old suspect as they tried to understand her background.

They also went to various health facilities in effort to find out if she sought any medical help after she was captured on camera falling on sharp razors forming part of a war around where Maigo lived as she escaped the scene.

The team said they are also conducting an analysis of Maigo’s lifestyle as part of their probe. His lifeless body was found in a pool of blood on September 15. Officials have since confirmed he was stabbed 25 times. The motive is yet to be known.

Detectives Friday recovered clothes believed to have been worn by the main suspect during the murder of Maigo. The clothes, a red checkered shirt and a grey pair of animal-print pants were found in a semi-permanent wooden shack in Bombolulu village, deep inside the sprawling Kibera slums.

The suspect who has since been identified as Ann Adhiambo alias Nut, is currently on the run and is believed to be between 15 to 17 years old.

She is said to have sat her KCPE examination at the Dagoretti approved school between 2021 and 2022. Detectives are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the murder suspect to report to the nearest police station.

Police raided her house following a tip off but did not find her. The suspect who was captured leaving the victim’s residence at Woodley Annex -Upper is believed to have been involved in the murder most foul before escaping through the back door, the DCI said.

Two blood stained knives believed to have been the murder weapons were recovered from the scene of crime.

