Woman Killed by Mentally Ill Daughter in Machakos

A woman aged 84 was found dead after he had been murdered by his mentally ill daughter in a fight in Kathiani, Machakos County.

The body of Kanini Mutali was found in her house with severe burns after the drama on October 15.

She had been severely injured by hot water and the body was lying on the ground.

The mentally ill daughter was suspected to be the person behind the callous murder.

It is not clear what triggered the death. The body was moved to the mortuary and the suspected assailant was taken to a hospital.

Elsewhere in Itumbe, Kisii County, a body floating in river Gucha in the Nyamokenye area.

Police visited the scene and found the body of an unknown male adult who had already been retrieved from the river by the members of the public.

The body had deep open wounds on the head. The body was moved to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue awaiting postmortem and identification.

In Kiamaciri, Kirinyaga County, one Peter Muhia, 27 drowned in Rwamuthambi waterfalls, in river Wamuthambi while on a swimming session.

Efforts to retrieve the body believed to be inside the deep waters are still underway, police said on Friday.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man was found dead in his house in Nairobi’s Kawangware area.

Police said the body of one Gerald Wasembe, 42 was found lying on a bed facing upward.

No visible injuries were found on his body, police said. The body was moved to Chiromo Mortuary awaiting post-mortem to establish the cause of death.

In Sotik, Bomet County, the body of Enock Kiprono, 38 was found lying on the roadside.

In Kisii County, the lifeless body of Justin Nyabori, 42 was found lying on his bed inside his mud house.

He had been sick before he was found dead, his wife said.

The body was moved to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue awaiting postmortem.