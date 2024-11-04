Onyonka Fingers Shivling Supermarkets for Alleged Indecent Labour Practices

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka wants compressive audit done on labour practices by Shivling Supermarkets in the country.

In a statement read at Senate by Nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri on his behalf, the Senator fingers the superstore for alleged mistreatment and harassment of staff.

Citing Kisii, Onyonka spoke of receiving reports on the chain’s management ‘exploiting the human capital contravening both the local and interns Labour laws’.

“The practices if not addressed will lead to the exploitation of employees and injure their welfare,” the Kisii Senator stated in the statement.

He asked the Senate’s Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, to among other things, audit the wages and overtime compensations, probe claims of racial discrimination and general welfare of staff.

Additionally, he sought that it inquires into reported non-remittance of statutory deductions for staff to relevant statutory bodies like NSSF.

He furthering wants a probe into long non-remunerated hours of work by staff and also deduction of salary for variances.

The committee, prodded Onyonka, should also to inquire on the role played by Labour officials in Kisii to enforce fair Labour standards in the chain.

Shivling Supermarket management officials said they are working on the report and would avail it to the Senate Committee by November 15, 2024.

“We have received the report and we are doing a comprehensive report. It is an elaborate report taking account that the claims touch all our supermarkets across the country,” said an official who said he is Edwin said.

Separately, Onyonka expressed his exasperation with nepotism in employment in various counties.

He said most governors continue to hire relatives and friends despite prevalent wage bill concerns.

He pointed out the contradiction of these employment practices, emphasizing that favoritism undermines efforts to control the wage bill.